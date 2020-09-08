G. W. Carver Middle School welcomes back students; Ceremony, scholarship planned for principal who died from COVID-19

About half of all Carver students returned to the classroom Tuesday, Carrier said. Teachers, including eighth grade English teacher Paige Stanford, are simultaneously teaching both in-person and remotely.

Stanford said almost all of her remote students logged in Tuesday. She teaches 90-minute classes, and students who are doing remote instruction log in to join the class via Zoom so they can hear the lesson, participate and ask questions along the way. The lessons also are recorded so students can go back and watch them if they miss them, although she recommends students log in with the class to ask questions she can answer right away. Otherwise, they can email her.

Some students and families had trouble logging in, but it was mostly password issues with simple, quick fixes, Stanford said. She heard from many parents of remote learners that they were happy with how things went Tuesday, but she knows there will be technology glitches in the future and other issues beyond her control.

"We need everyone to be patient with each other, to be kind to each other," she said. "If we all work together, we're going to succeed together. As teachers, we're here to help your student as best as we can, and don't ever hesitate to reach out to your child's teacher because they're there to help."