G.W. Carver Middle temporarily goes online-only because of COVID-19 exposure

G.W. Carver Middle School students will work from home next week after school officials closed the campus at 1 p.m. Friday because of students’ and employees’ possible exposure to COVID-19 from an individual on campus who tested positive.

Principal Isaac Carrier notified Carver families and employees Friday that the campus will close next week, and all students will continue their schoolwork remotely until at least Oct. 13. Officials plan to finalize a return date by the end of next week, Carrier said.

The person who tested positive had contact with enough people that necessary quarantines would have made continued operations at the campus unfeasible, he said. He declined to say whether the person is a student, employee or visitor.

“That person was in proximity with several staff members, and those individuals would now have to quarantine, which would require us to have to get substitute teachers,” Carrier said. “Districtwide, zonewide, there’s a bit of a challenge to get substitutes. We just would not have been able to conduct school needing that number of subs.”

Carrier said securing substitute teachers is always difficult, and while COVID-19 has not made it any easier, it is hard to say if it has made it more difficult.