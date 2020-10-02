G.W. Carver Middle temporarily goes online-only because of COVID-19 exposure

G.W. Carver Middle School students will work from home next week after school officials closed the campus at 1 p.m. Friday because of students’ and employees’ possible exposure to COVID-19 from an individual on campus who tested positive.
Principal Isaac Carrier notified Carver families and employees Friday that the campus will close next week, and all students will continue their schoolwork remotely until at least Oct. 13. Officials plan to finalize a return date by the end of next week, Carrier said.
The person who tested positive had contact with enough people that necessary quarantines would have made continued operations at the campus unfeasible, he said. He declined to say whether the person is a student, employee or visitor.
“That person was in proximity with several staff members, and those individuals would now have to quarantine, which would require us to have to get substitute teachers,” Carrier said. “Districtwide, zonewide, there’s a bit of a challenge to get substitutes. We just would not have been able to conduct school needing that number of subs.”
Carrier said securing substitute teachers is always difficult, and while COVID-19 has not made it any easier, it is hard to say if it has made it more difficult.
“We’ve been set up for this from the start for this,” Carrier said. “Our kids, both in-person and remote, have been utilizing their devices and every student has their device. They’ve had them since day one, and they access their curriculum on their device. … It’s going to be business as usual from an instruction standpoint. We just had to move online.”
The Waco ISD school has 461 students in grades six through eight. Phillip Perry, Carver’s former principal, died of COVID-19 related complications in March.
Since Waco ISD started classes Sept. 8, Carver had seen one other COVID-19 case before the case that led to the closure Friday. Carrier would not say how many people had been exposed to lead to the closure, but families of any students who had close contact with the person who tested positive would be notified by phone. The campus will be cleaned and sanitized before classes resume there.
“It wasn’t a spread thing. It was just because of potential exposure,” Carrier said of the temporary shift to online-only instruction. “We’ve been extremely fortunate to have such a low number of cases and people affected, despite the fact that the virus does not seem to be slowing down any.”
Earlier this week, Connally Primary School in nearby Connally ISD switched to remote-only instruction for the 557 first, second and third graders who attend the school. Officials identified about 140 people who would need to quarantine because of contact with one student who tested positive, and then a second student tested positive, prompting officials to close the campus for two weeks rather than attempt to operate with so much of the student body unable to attend.
McLennan County
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Friday that two more McLennan County residents, 66-year-old woman and an 87-year-old woman, had died because of COVID-19. The county has seen 117 residents die because of the disease.
The health district also announced 79 new cases in McLennan County residents, bringing the estimate of active cases to 498 and the total to 8,334. Waco hospitals were treating 47 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, including 35 McLennan County residents and 23 on ventilators.
The health district also issued a notice Friday that residents had reported receiving fraudulent phone calls seeking health-specific information appearing to come from the health district. It appears the callers are using “spoofing” technology to make it appear the calls are from a health district phone number, according to the press release.
Anyone who receives such a call should hang up and can call the health district at 750-5450 to report receiving the call and to inquire about any business they may have with the health district.
The health district, the city and the Waco Police Department, are investigating the calls.
