The expression on the face of G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Reggie Lewis spoke for dozens of his teachers as he lugged a box of classroom supplies up the broad main stairway of the new school on the first day of their move-in.

"How do I feel? I carried this up the stairs and I'm still smiling," Lewis said.

The veteran administrator, who previously worked as assistant, then associate principal at Waco High School, starts his second year as Carver principal this month.

He is eager at starting a new school year in a new $74 million facility, even as teachers, staff, Waco Independent School District and Transformation Waco administrators and construction workers swarmed through hallways and common spaces in a race to prepare for Carver's first students arriving Monday.

The new school, part of a $355 million, five-school bond project that voters approved in November 2021, replaces the original G.W. Carver Middle School, which sat on the same East Waco location for 65 years before a July 27, 2021, fire gutted the school's central core. It is the first of four brand new bond-funded schools to be finished with construction underway at a new Waco High School and Tennyson Middle School and groundbreaking ahead for a new Kendrick Elementary School. The fifth school in the bond package, South Waco Elementary School, will see a major overhaul and expansion.

For the last two years, Carver students have attended the Indian Spring Middle School campus, which last year was renamed the G.W. Carver Indian Spring United School. Both Carver and Indian Spring Middle School are part of the Transformation Waco charter district within Waco ISD.

Not all of the new Carver facility is completed.

Inspectors have not signed off yet on a temporary certificate of occupancy for the athletics and fine arts wing, which is expected Saturday, and contractors are also waiting on an inspection of the building's elevator before it is operational, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said. The kitchen is awaiting equipment to be delivered Thursday before it can prepare food, and sod has not been laid for the school's practice field.

The district may have to prepare meals elsewhere and serve them to students through food trucks, although the school's multiple dining areas, including a central space where the two wings and library join plus two smaller areas elsewhere in the school, will be open to students, Kincannon said.

In spite of the last-minute work ahead, Kincannon was delighted at what she saw: an open airiness due to sunlight flooding through two-story windows of the front and back entrances fronting the central cafeteria and library, wide hallways, resource spaces such as teacher offices and security substations scattered through the two wings.

"I'm excited and anxious and thrilled for the kids and staff and what they'll be able to learn in this space," she said.

The weeks ahead will see the final artistic touch in the school's central core, an original piece of metal art honoring the school's namesake, American educator and agricultural scientist George Washington Carver, with student-inspired pieces honoring Carver and J.J. Flewellen, the only principal of the campus during its 14-year run as La Vega ISD's Carver High School. The high school closed in 1970 as part of the court-ordered racial integration of La Vega ISD, and Waco ISD later bought the campus, eventually turning it into a middle school.

Anticipated enrollment at the new Carver Middle School is around 850 students with 76 teachers and another 100 staff members. Lewis said he thinks that as word of mouth spreads about the new building, coupled with rising student tests scores, Carver may reach 1,000 students in the near future.

Carver teachers returning for the new school year were impressed with the new facility's natural light and broad hallways, a change from their previous campus at Indian Spring Middle School.

"It's unreal, honestly," eighth grade math teacher Stephanie Marsteller said. "I think students will be wowed with how light it is."

She said she appreciates how the classroom and hallway layout will facilitate the collaborative and group teaching by her and her colleagues.

Wendy Underwood taught seventh grade science and coached in the old Carver building before the fire destroyed it, forcing a two-year interim at Indian Spring Middle School.

"This building is amazing. It has such an open feeling. Everything is new and nice," Underwood said. "I've been walking around telling everybody, 'Thank you.'"

She expects the new building will boost student self-esteem.

"I think this will help them accomplish what we have for them," Underwood said. "They always felt like they got the secondhand in everything. … I think it's going to give them pride, which is what they need."

The new facility also means a return to the neighborhood that supported the school in its midst, she said, noting that someone from the neighborhood who she didn't know once fixed her car trouble while she taught.

The new Carver will be a new campus for reading specialist Hollie Listach, who started at Indian Spring Middle School. Like others, she was impressed by the openness and space of the new facility.

"This looks more like a university than a middle school. There's more space. Last year, we were doubling up in classrooms," Listach said.

After two years where instructors and staff worked to get students from two rival middle schools to work together, the new Carver puts everyone on equal footing.

"Everybody will be coming for a new experience," she said. "I don't think anyone has been in a building like this."

Victoria Vasquez, a sixth grade literacy teacher, started teaching four years ago at Indian Spring Middle School and found her beginning years marked by COVID-19, hybrid teaching and a combined campus. She is excited to come into a new building both teachers and students will share from the beginning.

"It feels like a home," she said.

Carver students and parents can get their first contact with faculty and administrators at a Meet the Teacher event from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, with a lunch provided from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at adjoining Oscar DuConge Park. They will have to wait until Monday, however, for a look inside.