Global astronomy effort produces image of black hole at center of Milky Way

Astronomers unveiled Thursday the first image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our own galaxy.

Baylor University astrophysicist Barbara Castanheira-Endl performed post-doctoral research from 2007-2010 at the University of Vienna, a member institution of the European Southern Observatory that ran the research to produce the image.

“It’s very exciting to see confirmation of the black hole, and the motion of stars and gas (clouds) around it and the way it devours matter,” Castanheira-Endl said Thursday after the announcement.

Black holes are distant objects of enormous mass, very high density, and extremely strong gravity, Castanheira-Endl said.

“Even light, as fast as it travels, cannot escape the gravity of a black hole, once it enters,” she said.

Light travels 671 million miles per hour in the vacuum of space, she said.

To make a speed that fast understandable, NASA astronauts experienced about 2.5 seconds radio transmission time-lag during the moonshots while the signals, which also travel at the speed of light, moved back and forth between Earth and moon.

A statement from the European Southern Observatory says the image provides overwhelming evidence that the object at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, known to astronomers as Sagittarius A*, is actually a black hole.

“(The image) yields valuable clues about the workings of such giants, which are thought to reside at the centre of most galaxies,” the statement says.

Castanheira-Endl said the observations of motion in the disc of superheated gases around Sagittarius A* confirmed astronomers’ predictions based on Einstein’s theory of general relativity. Researchers also confirmed predictions of the rate of gas and other matter falling into the black hole, she said.

A team called the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration used observations from a worldwide network of radio telescopes to produce the image of Sagittarius A*, according to the observatory statement.

“Some of those radio telescope arrays are located in Chile, California and Hawaii,” Castanheira-Endl said. Others are in Spain, France, Greenland Arizona and Mexico.

This is image of the black hole in the center of the Milky Way was the second black hole image produced by observations the Event Horizon Telescope group recorded in April 2017.

The first black hole image produced in April 2019 was an image of a supermassive black hole in the center of a galaxy 55 million light-years away from Earth in the Virgo Cluster, called Messier 87, Castanheira-Endl said.

It took the teams of scientists three years longer to produce the image of the Sagittarius A*, which is 27,000 light-years away, than the image of the Messier 87 black hole.

She said the observations of Sagittarius A* came from across the disc of the Milky Way galaxy, with much more dust and gas and stars in the way.

“One of my colleagues said it was like taking a video of a child running around in a yard and then trying to resolve the details of the child’s eyes,” Castanheira-Endl said of the process and effort required to resolve the image of Sagittarius A* from the data.

