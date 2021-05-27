Graduating McLennan County seniors reflect on a tough but rewarding last year

Students at Robinson High School this week celebrated the end of what might have been the strangest school year yet.
While the underclassmen were able to participate in a field day mask-free on Wednesday, graduating seniors boarded yellow school buses for the last time on their way to Topgolf to create some final memories.
Robinson graduated its seniors Thursday night, to be followed by Midway, West, China Spring and Axtell high schools Friday.
For many in this year's graduating class across schools in the county, their last year of high school will be remembered as one that was “as normal as possible," given the ever-present threat of COVID-19 outbreaks. For Robinson seniors, normal as possible included socially distanced pep rallies and wearing masks while dancing at prom and performing in school plays.
But seniors interviewed in Robinson and Midway this week said they made the most of it.
“My senior year went pretty awesome, I’m not going to lie,” said Robinson senior Anna West. After spending the last months of her junior year learning online because of the pandemic, she was glad to get the choice to return to campus at the beginning of this school year.
“Coming back to in-person learning was great,” West said. “I was so excited to get back here and see friends and teachers and actually sit in a classroom rather than sit at a kitchen table looking at a dark computer all day. It was a lot better.”
Robinson High School Principal Kati Dietzman said the school worked with the district on a reopening plan that prioritized health and safety. She said school officials tried to take into consideration people's feelings on the pandemic while also communicating the school's expectations.
West, who heavily participated in school organizations including FFA, said Robinson did a great job working with students in trying to make this year as normal as possible. The only major difference was wearing a mask, which didn't bother her.
“After the shutdown last year, and of course no livestock shows, people in the industry understood that we put a lot of time and money into our projects and we really wanted to show them so the school gave us every opportunity they could for us to show that,” West said.
Robinson senior Grace Adams, who plans to attending McLennan Community College and participate in its dance company, said the year looked a little different but was “overall pretty good.”
Adams said she was thankful to be able to participate in activities such as theater and one-act play, and she had some of the best experiences of her high school career.
“Our one-act was probably our best session since I’ve been here,” Adams said. “It was a really good journey.”
Adams said Robinson qualified for regionals in the one-act competition.
In a surprise twist, Adams said her theater teacher said that wearing masks allowed students to learn how to better project their voices, making for a stronger performance. Still, concerns lingered that COVID-19 might stall their performances.
“For theater we were worried that someone would get COVID and we wouldn’t have enough people for competition but we are thankful and blessed that we all stayed safe and no one got sick,” Adams said.
Jacob Jaro, who played on the Robinson Rockets boys basketball team, said some players had to quarantine, but the team managed to have enough players to play all its games.
Dyllan Doyle, who participated on the girls basketball team, was worried the school would have to cancel everything as it did last year, but the team enjoyed a full season.
“I saw how it affected the seniors my junior year,” Doyle said. “They didn’t get to do much of anything really, so I was hoping that it wasn’t going to affect us as much.”
For Adyn Ware, returning to in-person learning saved his senior year.
“Mentally it was hard,” Ware said, adding he felt the pandemic affected his growth in football.
“I was in a deep place in the summer, so coming back to school has made it a little better," Ware said.
Tami McNew, counselor at Robinson, said the school tried to emphasize the point that being social was still important despite the COVID-19 restrictions.
“We really stressed for our kiddos the concept of physical distancing as opposed to social distancing, because we know how important it is for teenagers to maintain those social connections, because that really is a strong part of their development,” McNew said.
McNew said students got creative and worked with the school to find ways to keep traditions and school as “normal as it could be.”
Senior Delani Degner, said pep rallies looked different this year than previous years.
“Pep rallies were held in the hallway to have kids spaced out and we had the band walk through the halls,” Degner said. “It was still a great senior year and we had fun. Our staff here tried to let us make it as normal as possible.”
Robinson wasn’t the only high school in the county affected by the pandemic.
Avery Hammond, senior at Midway High School, said her senior year was not as she expected but everyone tried to make the most of it.
“It was crazy,” Hammond said. “The whole year we were online, it was nothing we had ever done before. It was really hard to deal with because it was so abrupt, we didn’t see it coming.”
Hammond, who decided alongside her sister to participate in in-person learning, said Midway did a great job in making everyone feel safe.
“They were really strict but I think that was needed,” Hammond said, adding masks were required the entire time and desks were 6 feet apart. Hammond said class sizes were smaller since many students were learning remotely.
While prom was cancelled at many high schools last year, this year seniors were able to participate in that rite of passage.
At Robinson, prom looked normal, although masks were required the whole time. Neighboring Midway ISD decided to host its prom outside at McLane Stadium and have students dance only with their close friends.
Hammond said students signed up with a "pod" of up 20 students, and that was their group for the night. Each group had its own section and chaperone to make sure no one was jumping from group to group.
Hammond said while some of their activities might have been limited or modified, it “doesn’t mean it was any less memorable.”
“At the beginning it was very surreal and a shocking experience but we got through it as a class and as a whole, we learned to be flexible, to roll with the punches and learned to be appreciated,” Hammond said. “In a second it can dissolve away. ... We grew closer as a class having experienced this whole pandemic together.”
McNew said students at Robinson came together and appreciated school more in general.
“The things that they thought would always be there sometimes aren’t,” McNew said. “I think they sometimes appreciated the little things more because of our year this year than they have in the past.”
McNew said their students came out “even better off than they were in the beginning,” a comment that Dietzman said also applied to the teachers at Robinson.
“Our teachers deserve the moon. They have pushed themselves harder than I have ever seen,” Dietzman said, adding their craft will be made better because of this experience.
And for the Robinson class of 2021, Principal Dietzman has one last message: “Well played.”