Graduating McLennan County seniors reflect on a tough but rewarding last year

Tami McNew, counselor at Robinson, said the school tried to emphasize the point that being social was still important despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

“We really stressed for our kiddos the concept of physical distancing as opposed to social distancing, because we know how important it is for teenagers to maintain those social connections, because that really is a strong part of their development,” McNew said.

McNew said students got creative and worked with the school to find ways to keep traditions and school as “normal as it could be.”

Senior Delani Degner, said pep rallies looked different this year than previous years.

“Pep rallies were held in the hallway to have kids spaced out and we had the band walk through the halls,” Degner said. “It was still a great senior year and we had fun. Our staff here tried to let us make it as normal as possible.”

Robinson wasn’t the only high school in the county affected by the pandemic.

Avery Hammond, senior at Midway High School, said her senior year was not as she expected but everyone tried to make the most of it.