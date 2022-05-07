Grant, Ochoa win Waco school board seats, bond loses in Connally ISD

In preliminary election returns, Jonathan Grant and Angelo Ochoa each won a place on the Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees, while the $39 million bond package to build a new elementary school lost in Connally ISD.

In the election for school board District 4 in Waco ISD, voters chose Grant over Hope Balfa-Mustakim, by 958 votes, or 65.4%, to 508, or 34.6%.

“The voters spoke clearly about priorities” said Grant, 50, executive director of World Hunger Relief Inc.

Voters for an at-large position on the Waco ISD board chose Ochoa over Marlon Jones by 1,896 votes, or 56.6%, to 1,452, or 43.4%.

“Every teacher (in Waco ISD), every principal, every administrator, can feel free to call me,” Ochoa said. “We all want the kids to do well and I want to hear from everyone, even those who disagree with me.”

In Connally ISD, the $39 million bond package to build a new elementary school lost with 580 votes against, or 55.6%, and 463 votes in favor, or 44.4%.

“First and foremost we (the Connally ISD administration) feel very disheartened that the community didn’t wan to to invest in the kids,” said Jill Bottelberghe, Connally ISD’s assistant superintendent for human resources.

Waco District 4

In Waco ISD District 4, where outgoing board President Angela Tekell has held the seat for 12 years and run unopposed in recent elections, voters rejected activist Balfa-Mustakim in favor of Grant who ran as a bridge-builder and big picture problem-solver.

“My activism didn’t start with this election,” Balfa-Mustakim said. “And it won’t end with it. I will continue to magnify the voices of marginalized members of our community.”

WISD at-large seat

The seat’s winner, Ochoa, a 42-year-old investment advisor, who is son of a Waco ISD teacher, husband to another Waco ISD teacher and a former one himself, emphasized listening to the district’s teachers during his campaign.

Jones, 42, pastor of St. Luke AME Church, who lost the race, said he thanked all of his supporters.

“Even though the vote didn’t go our way, our campaign did important work,” Jones said. “We fed more than 400 families during spring break, and started reading initiatives.”

Connally ISD bond

The $39 million bond voters rejected in Connally ISD would have built a new elementary school to replace and aging 60-year-old structure. It would have been large enough to take one grade each from the primary school and the junior high. Voters also rejected the same bond proposal in November.

Bottelberghe said the administration constantly struggled to correct misinformation in the community about how the bond would affect taxes.

“Many of those who campaigned against the bond, those 65 years and older, can have their school taxes frozen,” Bottelberghe said.

Other school district races

La Vega ISD: Incumbents Larry Carpenter, Sr. and Myron Ridge competed against newcomers William Mitchell Carey and Clint Kerns for two at-large school board positions.

Ridge and Carpenter, the incumbents, won those seats.

Carey received 73 votes or 18%.

Carpenter received 92 votes or 22.7%.

Kerns received 31 votes or 7.6%.

Ridge received 210 votes or 51.7%.

Running unopposed for Places 2, 4 and 5, respectively, Henry C. Jennings, Raymond Koon and Randy Devorsky have won those seats.

Lorena ISD: Kelln Small, Kevin Taylor and Denny Kramer campaigned for two school board positions.

Taylor and Kramer won those seats.

Kramer received 308 votes or 36.1%.

Small received 147 votes or 18.2%.

Taylor received 353 votes or 43.7%.

