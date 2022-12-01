Higher education officials look to funding, support services to close training gap

Closing the gap between Texas' growing need for skilled workers and potential workers' need for training will take new approaches in areas such as community college funding and support services for students, according to workforce and higher education officials gathered in Waco on Thursday.

A panel convened by the news organization The Texas Tribune to discuss the part Texas higher education can play in addressing state labor needs aired several dynamics to that problem as well as potential solutions in a public discussion at Texas State Technical College.

Melissa Henderson, Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board chief of staff, said awareness of higher education's role in helping train Texas workers was behind the 60x30TX plan, which aims at having 60% of the state population ages 25-34 with a post-secondary degree or training by the year 2030. In 2020, the plan was revised as Building a Talent Strong Texas.

The revision expanded a focus on providing the educational degrees and job certifications needed for employment to include other measures of skills training such as industry credentials, credentials for specialized skills and continuing executive education. It also expanded the 60% goal to include ages 25-64.

"The heart of the plan was 'Are you better off with this credential than with just a high school diploma,'" Henderson said.

Addressing student debt so that graduates can start work without a heavy financial burden is important, as is continued research into new ways Texas colleges can move more people into the workforce, she said.

McLennan Community College President Johnette McKown, a fellow panelist, said legislative consideration of a new state funding model for community colleges based on student outcome could steer higher education more toward meeting state workforce needs.

The proposal crafted by the Texas Commission on Community College Finance and submitted to the Legislature several weeks ago would base colleges' state funding on student graduation, employment and advancement to four-year institutions instead of colleges' enrollment. It also would provide a base level of funding for community colleges and substantially increase state student financial aid.

"It could be transformational for us … and for communities of color and lower income," McKown said.

She also said the local connections of community colleges make them suited to craft training and educational programs specific to the needs of local employers and four-year colleges and universities.

Paying attention to students' and trainees' needs beyond educational instruction is a crucial component of the Baltimore-based Dwyer Workforce Development's novel program aimed at training the people needed for health care and care of the elderly, CEO Barb Clapp said.

The group recently expanded its program from Maryland to Texas with the $590 million acquisition of 64 long-term care skilled nursing facilities formerly operated by Regency Integrated Health Services, which the group will convert from for-profit to nonprofit facilities. The group provides free certified nursing assistant training for people exiting foster care, domestic abuse, addiction recovery and various social programs who need a job.

Meeting students' needs in areas such as child care, transportation, housing and other concerns, with the help of students' case managers, has proven essential for the 287 trained in the program so far. Merely providing instruction without awareness of other issues that can be a barrier to employment is not enough, Clapp said.

"One little 'no' can knock them off their path," she said.

McKown agreed, noting MCC also tries to provide student support services beyond instruction.

TSTC's narrow focus on training students for high-paying jobs — a specific mission on which the school's state funding hinges — has made it more flexible in meeting the state's changing workforce needs, TSTC Vice Chancellor Rick Herrera said. At the same time, the school's higher percentage of non-traditional students — those already in jobs or years after graduating from high school — has meant changes in instruction.

To accommodate students working to support their families, TSTC has shifted in some cases to a competency-based instruction where students complete much of their classroom instruction online, with multiple labs and other hands-on training offered to better fit work and family schedules, Herrera said.