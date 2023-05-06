McLennan Community College District 1 Trustee Jonathan Hill won his first election to the seat he was appointed to in February, while Ilda Sabido took the District 3 seat held by Pauline Chavez for nearly 40 years.

Hill, a 32-year-old senior brand strategy manager for Baylor University, defeated educational specialist Arash Abnoussi in Saturday’s election. Hill won 73.1%, or 472 of 646 total votes, to Abnoussi’s 26.9%, or 174 votes.

Sabido, 39, bested retired Baylor professor James SoRelle. Sabido won 57.7%, or 248 of 430 total votes, to SoRelle’s 42.3%, or 182 votes.

The MCC board selected Hill in February to fill the remaining term of the seat held by Doug McDurham, who announced his resignation in December.

Hill attributed his success to getting out and sharing his personal experience with the college as well as his experience in higher education.

“I think part of it were the opportunities we had to get in front of others and share my story with MCC,” he said.

As a newly appointed trustee, Hill said he made a point of showing up at various college events and functions to support students, faculty, staff and community members.

He said he feels his enthusiasm in sharing what MCC has meant to him and his family counted, even as he found many in the community did not know the MCC Board of Trustees is an elected one. While contested races for trustee positions have been rare in past years, this year had two such races.

“I’m happy to play a part in supporting MCC and continuing to advocate for MCC and higher education in the county,” Hill said. “I’m looking forward to serving out a full term on the MCC board and continue the work that we’ve started on.”

Both Hill and Abnoussi had run to support of the community college that they said had played an instrumental part in their career success.

Sabido, a Waco native who was 2 years old when Chavez joined the board, said she is delighted that voters had chosen her to replace Chavez, who represented the district for more than three decades.

“I’m so excited and so grateful for all the voters for me. … I hope I can make them proud in all the work she (Chavez) has done as Latinos and as women,” Sabido said.