Hillcrest students share book windfall with other Waco ISD libraries

A squad of 24 avid young readers from Hillcrest Elementary School loaded a bus Friday morning with hundreds of books and set off for a whirlwind tour of Waco school libraries.
Their mission: to spread their love of literature to other students across Waco Independent School District.
A windfall of grant money for books this spring allowed Hillcrest to vastly expand its own book collection and still have enough to share books with other elementary schools in the district, Hillcrest librarian Dana Telep said.
A cluster of related grants from the Laura Bush Foundation, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and H-E-B added up to $11,000, enough to add some 2,000 books to an existing collection of 9,000.
“It’s a tremendous amount,” Telep said. “It significantly changes the collection when you have (2,000) new books.”
Just after receiving word of those grants, Telep got notice that Hillcrest’s library was a finalist for a Waco ISD Education Foundation grant, which would boost the school's book budget by $7,000. She contacted the foundation, which allowed her to revise the grant to allow the school to share some 700 books with others in the district.
“I felt like I wanted our kids to know that when good things are happening to you, you want to share that good fortune,” Telep said. “We were about to build what we called the library of our dreams, and we knew that these books could make a difference for all the kids around Waco ISD.”
The revised grant proposal allowed students to pick books for their counterparts at other schools, putting them in the role of “librarians for the day.”
“Student choice is a major motivator,” she said. “Anytime you give students the choice of books and they’re reading what they want to, they read better. … We wanted to take that student choice and use it to help other libraries.”
Telep solicited input from students and also looked at the library’s records to pick well-loved books, and teachers helped pick 24 students for the daylong tour of school libraries.
Among those students was fifth grader Lilly Allen, 10.
“I think it’s a really good opportunity for other kids to get books that they might not have otherwise,” Lilly said as kids prepared to lug boxes of books to the waiting school bus at Hillcrest. “Sharing some of our favorite books with them lets them have more opportunities.”
Her pick was the "Harry Potter" series.
“I think 'Harry Potter' is a really good series because it explains how one person can go through so much but they have a lot of people to help them," Lilly said. "'Harry Potter' has a lot of things people can relate to do. Maybe some people might be orphans, some people might be sad, some people might have had rumors told about them and felt bad about it. But it just works out for him. … I can’t spoil it but it works out really well.”
Fourth grader Ky’Lief Hall, 9, chose “The Last Kids on Earth,” an apocalyptic adventure story by Max Brallier.
“It’s a very interesting book to read,” he said.
Fifth grader Cassi Traube, 10, chose the "Dog Man" comic series, which she discovered at the school library two years ago.
“I really like graphic novels, and I think Dav Pilkey is a really amusing author who has a lot of good series," she said. "I think these books will put smiles on other kids’ faces.”
At the other schools, the book missionaries got to chat with students about their favorite book. At J.H. Hines Elementary, a Hillcrest student who read a teaser for the "Harry Potter" series was begged to go on reading the book, Telep said.
The group’s first stop was at Dean Highland Elementary School, where students gawked at the spacious library with its high ceilings.
Dean Highland librarian John Palmer said the book donation should generate some excitement about reading.
“These are the popular ones that will circulate again and again, so it’s really going to touch some lives this way,” Palmer said.
“It lets them know other people care about them, too.”
Waco ISD is in the process of a $3.5 million upgrade of its library system, mostly funded by federal recovery money. The district will hire more certified librarians, refresh collections and update the physical appearance of some libraries.
Telep said that commitment will help libraries like hers meet student needs without having to depend on grant money.
“The libraries in Waco ISD are the educational foundation for what we’re doing,” she said. “The books we added today are just a bonus Christmas present from one school to another.”