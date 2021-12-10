Hillcrest students share book windfall with other Waco ISD libraries

The revised grant proposal allowed students to pick books for their counterparts at other schools, putting them in the role of “librarians for the day.”

“Student choice is a major motivator,” she said. “Anytime you give students the choice of books and they’re reading what they want to, they read better. … We wanted to take that student choice and use it to help other libraries.”

Telep solicited input from students and also looked at the library’s records to pick well-loved books, and teachers helped pick 24 students for the daylong tour of school libraries.

Among those students was fifth grader Lilly Allen, 10.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for other kids to get books that they might not have otherwise,” Lilly said as kids prepared to lug boxes of books to the waiting school bus at Hillcrest. “Sharing some of our favorite books with them lets them have more opportunities.”

Her pick was the "Harry Potter" series.