Hotel serving as dorm as Baylor houses record freshman class, prepares for renovation

Total undergraduate enrollment for Baylor’s spring semester was 14,508 students, down from 15,191 in the fall. That puts undergraduate enrollment in line with the 14,500 students called for in the university's master plan, spokesperson Lori Fogleman said.

To maintain the undergraduate population, Baylor plans to enroll about 3,500 freshmen next fall, a dip from a record 4,271 new freshmen in the fall of 2021 and 3,731 new freshmen in the fall of 2020. The third-largest freshmen class came in the fall of 2016, with 3,625 students.

Growth in graduate-level programs pushed the university's total enrollment to 20,626 students in the fall, the first semester with more than 20,000. For the spring, total enrollment stood at 20,025 students.

While undergraduate enrollment has reached its target and next fall's freshman class is expected to be smaller, dorm space may remain at a premium. Baylor freshmen are generally required to live in university housing.

The university has plans to close Collins Hall, a female dorm with 570 beds, for renovations in May. Next up, Memorial Hall and Alexander Hall, which house over 300 students each, will come offline in 2023 and 2024, followed by renovation of Allen-Dawson Hall and Kokernot Hall.