Hotel serving as dorm as Baylor houses record freshman class, prepares for renovation

Record-high enrollment has Baylor University housing students in a hotel turned dorm across the highway from the main campus.
There are about 150 freshmen living in the new Cityside dorm Baylor christened a few weeks before the spring semester. Outside Baylor, Cityside would be known as Springhill Suites by Marriott, near Interstate 35 and University Parks Drive. The swimming pool and rooftop deck are strictly off-limits to students, but there is free coffee available 19 hours a day.
There are other quirks to Cityside that set it apart besides the queen- or king-size beds, desks, TVs microwaves and mini-fridges that come standard in every room, most of which are single-occupancy. There is no faculty-in-residence, and the university had to install additional cameras before students moved in to meet its security standards.
Despite the lack of a dining hall on-site, students seem to enjoy the privacy in their rooms and the abundance of common space in the lobby, even if it means taking a shuttle to and from campus multiple times a day, said Joseph Abendanio, a biology student on the pre-med study track who works as a community leader at Cityside.
“It is pretty different,” Abendanio said. “We’re trying our best to do traditional community living activities with them, given the space we’re provided.”
Total undergraduate enrollment for Baylor’s spring semester was 14,508 students, down from 15,191 in the fall. That puts undergraduate enrollment in line with the 14,500 students called for in the university's master plan, spokesperson Lori Fogleman said.
To maintain the undergraduate population, Baylor plans to enroll about 3,500 freshmen next fall, a dip from a record 4,271 new freshmen in the fall of 2021 and 3,731 new freshmen in the fall of 2020. The third-largest freshmen class came in the fall of 2016, with 3,625 students.
Growth in graduate-level programs pushed the university's total enrollment to 20,626 students in the fall, the first semester with more than 20,000. For the spring, total enrollment stood at 20,025 students.
While undergraduate enrollment has reached its target and next fall's freshman class is expected to be smaller, dorm space may remain at a premium. Baylor freshmen are generally required to live in university housing.
The university has plans to close Collins Hall, a female dorm with 570 beds, for renovations in May. Next up, Memorial Hall and Alexander Hall, which house over 300 students each, will come offline in 2023 and 2024, followed by renovation of Allen-Dawson Hall and Kokernot Hall.
Tiffany Lowe, director of campus living for Baylor University, said the Cityside operation at Springhill Suites marks the first time in at least a decade that Baylor University has branched out to using a hotel to house students, though it is fairly common for universities to do so.
“It's especially helpful when Collins is going offline, and this this past year it was helpful because our numbers were so high,” Lowe said.
Baylor’s contract with the hotel will remain in effect for the rest of 2022, though Cityside is not a “permanent fixture” of the university’s inventory at this point.
Lowe said the university sold property at the Arbors Apartments and Fairmont Apartments, which served as swing space during dorm renovations over the last four years, to a private management company.
Now Cityside serves as swing space.
Natalie Castillo, a sophomore and community leader for Cityside, was in line as an alternate community leader before finding out about the hotel-turned-dorm a few weeks before the semester started.
“In CL (community leader) class we learned 75% of your job is just bonding with residents, and I was afraid I wasn't going to be able to bond with them as much because they have everything they possibly need in their rooms,” Castillo said. “But since we’re off-campus, they all want to meet each other.”
Castillo said she spent her freshman year living in Kokernot Hall in a double room, sharing a common bathroom with other tenants, doing her laundry in the hall’s basement and wondering about the disconcerting mildew smell that clung to the building.
“In Kokernot, I had to go to a community bathroom just to wash my hands,” she said. “So I’d say this is more comfortable.”
She said living across the interstate from campus had Cityside residents feeling cut off from social life on campus at first, but as the semester rolled along they started making friends in Cityside, where the lobby serves as a large common area with the most reliable Wi-Fi.
“As a freshman, half your social life is your friend group saying ‘hey, let’s go to Penland! Let’s go to a dining hall!’ and over here you have to take a 10-minute bus to do that instead of a 5-minute walk,” Castillo said.
The common space becomes a venue for movie nights and game nights rife with inside jokes. During a recent trivia night, students had to answer questions about Cityside like “which dryer works the best?” and “does the bus always run on time?” The answers, according to the students, are “the one on the third floor” and “absolutely not.”