How one Midway principal keeps his school safe from COVID-19 during in-person schooling

•Education campaign: Before students returned to school, they received video and other messages on proper handwashing and other safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Lead science teachers Morgan Castillo and Linda Peebles conducted in-class demonstrations and other experiments to show how germs are spread. Kanawyer's morning greetings are also peppered with periodic accolades for students on the great job they are doing and reminders that they should sanitize, cover their noses, and to keep moving in the hallways.

•Health screenings and other preventive measures: The school has limited the number of people who can visit the nurse's office at a time. It has also added a quarantine room for students who may have been exposed to the coronavirus or who have positive tests results. School nurse Ruth Wyrick conducts COVID-19 tests for students at their parents' request and with their approval, and for staff. Teachers answer screening questions every morning on their district-issued iPads on whether they have experienced a series of symptoms that may be indicative of a COVID-19 infection and whether they had been in contact with anyone whose lab tests confirmed a positive result in the previous 14 days. Those answers are directly sent to the district's human resources department, which follows up with teachers promptly if they answer yes to any of the questions. As a condition for in-person reopening, parents agreed to monitor their children daily for coronavirus symptoms to ensure they are not sending infected students to school. They also agreed to pick up students within an hour of getting a call from the school that their child may have been exposed to the coronavirus or had a confirmed COVID-19 positive test and would need to quarantine.