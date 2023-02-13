Waco Independent School District 5 trustee Emily Iazzetti will step down from her school board position effective May 6 as her family prepares to move to the Austin area.

Iazzetti submitted a letter of resignation to Waco ISD on Monday, announcing she would not be able to finish her term due to the family move.

The District 5 trustee is in the first year of a three-year term that started with her unopposed May 2022 election. WISD trustees initially appointed her to the position in August 2021 to fill the unexpired term of trustee Allen Sykes, who had resigned the month before.

Iazzetti's husband, Matt, is leaving Baylor Bears Sports Properties to take a position as senior manager of business development at Longhorn Sports Properties, she explained in an interview Monday. She and their two children, Paller and Ann, both students at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School, will stay in Waco until the school year's end.

Her resignation won't go into effect until May 6, but the trustee said she notified the district on Monday to allow trustees to make a decision on how to fill her seat at their Thursday meeting. If the board chooses to hold a special election for the District 5 seat, that election could be held this May, an option Iazzetti prefers. Trustees also could appoint someone to the vacated seat.

If trustees decided to call a special election for the District 5 position, filing would begin at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and continue through 5 p.m. March 5.

Two Waco ISD seats are already up for election this spring. The at-large Place 7 position has three candidates, incumbent Angelo Ochoa and challengers Ashley Stone and Peaches Henry. Incumbent Jose Vidaña is running for reelection to his District 3 seat and is presently unopposed.

Iazzetti said she regrets she is unable to finish her term on the Waco ISD board.

"I did not anticipate that my tenure would be cut short, and I am upset to be leaving before my first full term is complete," she said in her letter.

Iazetti said that of the district's achievements during her tenure, she is proudest of the passage of the district's $355 million bond issue, which will fund the construction of four new schools.

"I cannot overstate how important this bond election has been for the district," she said. "It showed me Waco is really dedicated to our kids and their schools."

In addition to her work as trustee, Iazzetti has served on Waco ISD Education Foundation Board, supported the Waco ISD Women's Empowerment Summits and been active in the Lake Air Montessori Magnet School PTA.

Waco ISD board president Stephanie Korteweg praised Iazzetti for her contributions in a district news release on the trustee's resignation.

“Emily is a proud Waco ISD parent who values staff and understands the role our district plays in ensuring Waco is a great place to work and learn,” she said. “She exemplifies what it means to serve in this volunteer capacity, giving her time and talents to advance the district’s critical, strategic work that ultimately benefits our kids and families.”