Enough young adult and teen writers to fill a bookshelf will converge Saturday at G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School for the first CenTex Teen Book Fest on the Brazos, an all-day affair intended to connect young readers with books and the writers who create them.

The free festival will bring together 17 authors from Waco and across the country for panel discussions, book signings and talks, plus workshops for writing and comic books, a spoken word session, book giveaways, food trucks, and a literary cosplay time and contest.

The daylong event realizes a goal organizers Tracy and Keith Guillory have had since founding their literacy nonprofit Lit Waco eight years ago to support teaching kids to read: a book festival that connects younger readers to the people writing for them.

Tracy, a real estate agent with White Label Realty, and Keith, a Waco Fire Department lieutenant and an at-large trustee on the Waco Independent School District board, have actively advocated for and participated in student reading programs, saying that literacy is foundational to school and career success.

While many book fairs and festivals for students aim at elementary school age readers, Saturday's book festival aims at teenagers and middle school readers in its mix of authors and genres.

"The teen is always the forgotten child," Tracy Guillory said.

However, the festival also will have offerings for elementary and high school readers, she said.

Keith Guillory said his teenage years were pivotal in gaining a love for reading. Reading always had been difficult for the Houston native, complicating other school subjects for him, until a high school Advanced Placement English assignment on Nathaniel Hawthorne's "The Scarlet Letter."

His grandmother helped walk the reading-adverse student through the 19th century novel and somewhere on the journey, something clicked — an interest in the story, improvement in reading skills and apprehension — and he started to look for other books to read.

"It introduced me to bright new worlds I had never seen before," Keith Guillory said. It did not hurt, either, that he made an 85 on the assignment. "(The teen years are) still not too late to pick up those skills."

The festival is one of several recent library or reading related events for Waco students, although it is not sponsored by Waco ISD or the Transformation Waco charter district. Waco ISD dedicated a library improvement and expansion last month at Mountainview Elementary School, and several school calendars have author visits. Local novelist Maura Jortner met with Kendrick Elementary School students Jan. 30, while Austin-based fiction and nonfiction author Chris Barton will visit Hillcrest Elementary School and Lake Air Montessori School on Feb. 24. Author Diana Lopez will go to West Avenue, Mountainview and Bell's Hill elementary schools this month.

Taking part in Saturday's festival is a diverse lineup of authors representing genres including fiction, fantasy, romance, science fiction, supernatural and young adult — genres that young readers gravitate toward.

"We also wanted authors to look like our kids: African American, Latino and Caucasian," Tracy Guillory said.

One of the authors, Miracle Austin, has a personal connection to the Guillorys. One of their four children, daughter Kiarrah, became a fan of Austin's books and was delighted to meet her at a book festival. The two chatted for awhile, and Kiarrah's delight returned later when she found Austin had used her name for a character in a short story.

It is that sort of encounter the Guillorys hope takes place Saturday.

Among the authors participating:

Amanda Thrasher — a fiction and young adult writer, multiple winner of the Mom's Choice Awards and CEO of Progressive Rising Phoenix Press

— a fiction and young adult writer, multiple winner of the Mom's Choice Awards and CEO of Progressive Rising Phoenix Press Daka Hermon — staff writer on Disney Junior's "Spidey and His Amazing Friends," California author of horror and suspense

— staff writer on Disney Junior's "Spidey and His Amazing Friends," California author of horror and suspense D.C. Gomez — author of fiction, young adult and fantasy novels, author of a USA Today best-seller

— author of fiction, young adult and fantasy novels, author of a USA Today best-seller Manuel Ruiz — Texas author of fantasy and the supernatural and an information technology administrator

— Texas author of fantasy and the supernatural and an information technology administrator Miracle Austin — Texas writer of young adult fiction, horror and suspense, author of the "Doll" series.

Rounding out the guest author list are Waco author Mary Evans; Waco comic book creators Joey Gonzales, Danny Flores, Armando Ramirez and Nate Wells; Lili Mahoney; Susan McCauley; Lamar Jones; Marcia Argueta Mickelson; Guadalupe Garcia McCall; Jessica Lee Anderson; Little Coleman; and Jacqueline E. Smith.

The festival will start at 10 a.m. at various locations in the school, with 10 author sessions throughout the day at roughly 40 minute intervals. A comic book workshop will start at 10:45 a.m., and a writing workshop round robin will start at 1:45 p.m.

Authors will sign their books from 4 to 4:30 p.m. with a literary cosplay contest, prize giveaways and closing session at 4:35 p.m. Admission is free.