J.H. Hines, Cesar Chavez schools shift to online-only until after Thanksgiving

Two more Waco Independent School District campuses closed Monday due to COVID-19, joining the ranks of local schools that will resort to online-only learning until Nov. 30.

Principals at J.H. Hines Elementary School and Cesar Chavez Middle School notified parents Sunday that they would shift to remote learning of the impact of positive cases and quarantine had on staffing levels.

Carver Middle School and Waco High School will also continue to operate remotely this week because of COVID-related staffing issues, as will other area schools such as Rapoport Academy and Connally ISD's high school and junior high schools. Schools will be off Thanksgiving week and will resume Nov. 30.

In a letter to parents Sunday, Cesar Chavez Principal Alonzo McAdoo said two new positive cases were confirmed at the school. Based on rules that require students and employees to stay home for 14 days after close contact with infected people, more than a dozen teachers would have to stay home this week, McAdoo said.

J.H. Hines Elementary had three positive cases last week and has 10 teachers and most of its leadership team in quarantine, Principal Everette Taylor said in a note to parents.