Jerry Johnson, 'quintessential Baylor professor,' voice of marching band for 46 years, dies

"In those 46 years, I haven't counted them up per se, it was something like 15 or 16 bowl games that we traveled to, not including the out-of-town games that were just regular football games the band traveled to," Johnson said. "The travel and the exposure and the experiences were just terrific."

Michael Haithcock, who once guided the Golden Wave Marching Band, "at the ripe old age of 27," said he met Johnson leaving the tennis courts once located off University Parks Drive, near the Baylor marina.

"He introduced himself and took me into the Baylor family immediately," said Haithcock, now at the University of Michigan. "One of the things I thought of when I heard of Jerry's passing was how he represented all that was good about Baylor. He had devout faith, collected friends and cared about people in his circle. He made 'Baylor family' more than a slogan."

Haithcock has a daughter living in Dallas, and on his trips to Texas, he would visit Johnson in Waco to share a meal. Johnson had been sick several years with a respiratory ailment, "but handled it privately," Haithcock said.

Eric Wilson, director of bands at Baylor University, said he was among family and friends who were gathered at Johnson's home when he died.