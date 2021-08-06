Judge gives Baylor deadline to surrender Pepper Hamilton investigation materials to Title IX plaintiff

A federal judge has ordered Baylor University officials to turn over "without delay" all documents from a Philadelphia law firm the school hired to shepherd it through its sexual assault scandal despite Baylor's claims that many of the documents are privileged.
In a 24-page order issued Thursday evening, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, of Austin, reversed a ruling from an Austin magistrate that all documents from the Pepper Hamilton law firm must be released to the 15 plaintiffs in all four of the Title IX lawsuits against Baylor.
However, Pitman ruled that Baylor waived its privilege claims in the case known as Jane Doe 11 and must reach an agreement with plaintiffs' attorneys about producing the documents by Thursday. While Pitman's ruling relates only to Jane Doe 11's case, the effect of his order will provide the documents that attorneys for the plaintiffs have been seeking for a number of years.
The 15 former Baylor students allege in their lawsuits that Baylor maintained discriminatory policies and displayed deliberate indifference in handling reports of their sexual assaults and that those practices created a heightened risk for sexual assault.
Jane Doe 11's case was singled out because she is the only defendant who was sexually assaulted after Baylor implemented 105 suggestions outlined in a report from Pepper Hamilton about how to improve the school's response to sexual assaults, harassment and other issues outlined by Title IX legislation.
At Baylor's request, Pitman's order also clarifies fundamental trial issues in the case, such as what questions the jury will be asked to answer and the standards to which Baylor will be held. While Magistrate Andrew Austin has recommended that the cases be divided into three trial groupings, Pitman has not ruled on that issue and no trial dates have been set.
“We continue to review the specifics of the Court’s order with counsel and their impacts overall," Baylor spokesperson Jason Cook said in a statement Friday. "It’s important to note that these are four cases that are extremely complex involving 15 plaintiffs, with some claims dating back to 2003 over a time period of ever-evolving federal guidance relating to Title IX.
“With this order, the Court has outlined a specific framework for the plaintiffs’ pre-assault claims based on legal precedence. This guidance provides clear instruction as to what this case is ultimately about and what it’s not about from a legal standpoint,” Cook said.
As the lawsuits have trudged their way through the court over the years, both Pitman and Austin, who has overseen the pretrial discovery phase, have been critical of Baylor and threatened attorneys for the university and Pepper Hamilton with sanctions for the manner in which they have complied with discovery orders.
Plaintiffs' attorneys Jim Dunnam, of Waco, and Chad Dunn, of Houston, claim Baylor's "obstinance" and "fighting tooth and nail" over discovery related to Pepper Hamilton have prolonged the case by years.
“After five years, Baylor is still hiding the truth," Dunnam said Friday. "Baylor has now spent millions of dollars fighting sexual assault survivors and hiding the truth. This just shows that all of Baylor’s claims of transparency and change are nonsense. Thankfully, we continue to move forward and we remain confident that a jury will be presented the full facts and real facts in the end.”
Baylor assured the court in fighting the plaintiffs' motions to turn over the Pepper Hamilton materials that it would not invoke the law firm's investigation in defending the case. However, it did so in responding to a motion in Jane Doe 11's case, Pitman noted. Since then, Baylor has asked the court to amend its response in that case.
Pitman denied that request in Thursday's order.
"A motion to amend an answer cannot be used as a tool to later modify the scope of the work product doctrine to suit the current needs of a case," Pitman wrote. "If the Court allowed Baylor to use a motion to amend in that manner and at this juncture, it would effectively eviscerate the idea that a pleading can put certain information in play and outside the protection of the work product doctrine.
"It bears repeating, again, that the Court warned Baylor in 2017 that it would risk waiving work product protection if it 'directly invoked the Pepper Hamilton investigation as part of a substantive defense to Plaintiff's claims in the future.' Yet, Baylor did just that in its Jane Doe 11 answer and cannot use a motion to amend in 2020 to try to fix its blunder," the judge wrote.
In defining the issues involved in the case, Pitman sided with the plaintiffs' interpretation of legal precedents, noting that Title IX law has evolved since the court’s earlier rulings since 2017.
Pitman ruled that for the plaintiffs to support their pre-assault claims, they must prove that Baylor "maintained a policy of deliberate indifference to reports of sexual misconduct which created a heightened risk of sexual harassment that was known or obvious in a context subject to the school’s control, and, as a result, the plaintiff suffered harassment that was 'so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it can be said to have deprived the plaintiff of access to the educational opportunities or benefits provided by the school.'"
Baylor attorneys proposed these elements from another case: “We reiterate that Title IX does not require (the university) to purge its campus of sexual misconduct to avoid liability. A university is not responsible for guaranteeing the good behavior of its students. The element of causation ensures that Title IX liability remains within proper bounds. To that end, adequately alleging a causal link between a plaintiff’s harassment and a school’s deliberate indifference to sexual misconduct across campus is difficult.”
Dunnam countered that "the legal and moral obligation to protect young women from sexual assault has never changed."