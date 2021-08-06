Judge gives Baylor deadline to surrender Pepper Hamilton investigation materials to Title IX plaintiff

“After five years, Baylor is still hiding the truth," Dunnam said Friday. "Baylor has now spent millions of dollars fighting sexual assault survivors and hiding the truth. This just shows that all of Baylor’s claims of transparency and change are nonsense. Thankfully, we continue to move forward and we remain confident that a jury will be presented the full facts and real facts in the end.”

Baylor assured the court in fighting the plaintiffs' motions to turn over the Pepper Hamilton materials that it would not invoke the law firm's investigation in defending the case. However, it did so in responding to a motion in Jane Doe 11's case, Pitman noted. Since then, Baylor has asked the court to amend its response in that case.

Pitman denied that request in Thursday's order.

"A motion to amend an answer cannot be used as a tool to later modify the scope of the work product doctrine to suit the current needs of a case," Pitman wrote. "If the Court allowed Baylor to use a motion to amend in that manner and at this juncture, it would effectively eviscerate the idea that a pleading can put certain information in play and outside the protection of the work product doctrine.