Judge issues trial orders in Jane Does vs. Baylor Title IX cases

Austin's order on trial groupings, subject to Pitman's approval, states the case with Jane Does 1-10 should be tried first, followed by a trial involving only Jane Doe 11. A trial with Jane Does 12-15 would be third.

"The University looks forward to learning more about what the issues will be at trial, as well as information regarding a potential trial schedule," Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said.

Dunnam said he and Dunn are pleased the cases continue to move forward.

"We think the court's ruling is logical and appropriate," Dunnam said.

Dunnam and Dunn argued the cases should be tried as they were filed, which Austin's order supports.

Baylor alleged in its argument for separate trials the jury would be swayed against the Baptist university "by the sheer force of the number of plaintiffs who are claiming Baylor wronged them," Austin wrote in his order.

Baylor also argued that a single trial would imply to the jury that the court approved the plaintiffs' "theory that the alleged assaults in fact are part of the same occurrence and that Baylor deliberately maintained a policy that sanctioned rape for 13 years," the order states.

"Further, Baylor's argument is based on the incorrect assumption that the case is focused on the plaintiff's assaults, when it instead is focused on Baylor's actions, actions each plaintiff experienced and is able to testify about," Austin wrote in the order.

