Judge issues trial orders in Jane Does vs. Baylor Title IX cases

A federal magistrate in Austin has denied Baylor University's motion to try 15 Title IX cases against the school separately and has recommended the cases be broken into groupings for three trials.
U.S. Magistrate Andrew W. Austin said in a recent 10-page order that it would be "incredibly inefficient" to try the cases "piecemeal" and recommended to U.S. Judge Robert Pitman that they be tried in three separate trials and grouped as the anonymous plaintiffs filed them.
No trial dates have been set, and Pitman, of Austin, will have the final ruling on how and when the 15 cases will be tried.
Some of the Jane Doe cases were filed five years ago and have been delayed by prolonged disputes over complex discovery issues between Baylor's attorneys and plaintiffs' attorneys, Jim Dunnam and Chad Dunn.
The 15 former Baylor students allege in their lawsuits that Baylor maintained discriminatory policies in handling reports of their sexual assaults and that those practices created a heightened risk for sexual assault.
Pitman consolidated the cases for discovery purposes only and assigned Austin to oversee the discovery process. Both judges have criticized Baylor and threatened the university's attorneys with sanctions over the past several years for the manner in which Baylor has complied with discovery orders.
Austin's order on trial groupings, subject to Pitman's approval, states the case with Jane Does 1-10 should be tried first, followed by a trial involving only Jane Doe 11. A trial with Jane Does 12-15 would be third.
"The University looks forward to learning more about what the issues will be at trial, as well as information regarding a potential trial schedule," Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said.
Dunnam said he and Dunn are pleased the cases continue to move forward.
"We think the court's ruling is logical and appropriate," Dunnam said.
Dunnam and Dunn argued the cases should be tried as they were filed, which Austin's order supports.
Baylor alleged in its argument for separate trials the jury would be swayed against the Baptist university "by the sheer force of the number of plaintiffs who are claiming Baylor wronged them," Austin wrote in his order.
Baylor also argued that a single trial would imply to the jury that the court approved the plaintiffs' "theory that the alleged assaults in fact are part of the same occurrence and that Baylor deliberately maintained a policy that sanctioned rape for 13 years," the order states.
"Further, Baylor's argument is based on the incorrect assumption that the case is focused on the plaintiff's assaults, when it instead is focused on Baylor's actions, actions each plaintiff experienced and is able to testify about," Austin wrote in the order.