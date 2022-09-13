Ken Starr, former Whitewater investigator and Baylor president, dies after illness

Kenneth Winston Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general who became the national face of the 1990s Whitewater investigation of the Clinton family years before he became president of Baylor University, died Tuesday. He was 76.

Starr, who served as Baylor president from 2010 to 2016 and continued to call Waco home, had been hospitalized for months in Houston, family members and friends said.

"My beloved, brilliant, kind and loving husband has gone to be with his Savior after 17 weeks in the surgical intensive care unit at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston due to complications from surgery," wrote his wife, Alice Starr, in a text to friends and supporters. "Ken was so very courageous, he never complained, and he continually expressed gratitude to all his nurses and doctors for their care."

Starr will be buried in the Texas State Cemetery in Austin following a memorial service at Antioch Community Church at 3 p.m. Sept. 24. Visitation is planned at Wilkerson-Hatch-Bailey funeral home in Waco on Sept. 23, from 4-7 p.m.

“Judge Starr was a dedicated public servant and ardent supporter of religious freedom that allows faith-based institutions such as Baylor to flourish,” Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, said in a statement Tuesday. “Ken and I served together as deans at Pepperdine University in the 2000s, and I appreciated him as a Constitutional law scholar and a fellow academician who believed in the transformative power of higher education.

Starr, a native of Vernon, Texas, served as a law clerk to Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger from 1975 to 1977, then served as an appellate judge in the 1980s before being named solicitor general in 1989.

U.S. District Judge Judge Ed Kinkeade of Dallas, a friend of the Starrs, said Ken Starr was highly regarded among Supreme Court justices of all political persuasions, and that reputation led him to be chosen as independent counsel in the Whitewater probe in 1994.

Kinkeade said Starr had the character to weather the winds of controversy.

"With all the controversy that swirled around him, he was a kind and thoughtful individual, and I counted him as a great friend," Kinkeade said.

What began as an investigation of President Bill and Hillary Clinton's connection with an Arkansas real estate deal continued for five years and led to 11 convictions, but not of the Clintons. However, his explosive revelation that the president had had an affair with an intern and then lied about it under oath became one of the biggest news stories of the 1990s and led to the House impeachment of Bill Clinton in 1998. The U.S. Senate in 1999 acquitted Clinton.

Starr left Washington, D.C., politics for a job as dean of the law school at Pepperdine University in 2004, and was chosen to begin as 14th president of Baylor on June 1, 2010.

His tenure at Baylor began with a crisis as

During that time, he oversaw hundreds of millions of dollars worth of construction projects, including McLane Stadium, the new business school, the East Village Residential Community and Hart Track and Field Stadium.

He boosted Baylor's profile as a research institution and established a $100 million President's Scholarship Initiative.

At the same time Baylor became a football power, with Robert Griffin III winning the school's only Heisman Trophy in 2011 under Coach Art Briles. Though Starr was generally regarded as a unifying force for Baylor, his tenure was ended by a campus sexual assault scandal that came to light in 2016.

A report by the law firm Pepper Hamilton found that Baylor leaders had shown a "fundamental failure" in responding to complaints of sexual assault against women, including some who were reportedly victims of Baylor's highly regarded football team. The board of regents ousted Starr as president but eased the transition by allowing him to continue serve as chancellor and later a law school professor.

Numerous other top Baylor officials, including Briles and athletic director Ian McCaw, also were ousted in the aftermath of the scandal.

Kinkeade said he never heard Starr complain about Baylor's treatment of him. He said Starr and his wife continued to be generous residents of Waco after he stepped down.

In her statement Tuesday, Livingstone credited Starr with a "profound impact on Baylor University," including the Pro Futuris strategic vision in 2012 that "placed Baylor on the path to where we are today as a Christian Research 1 institution."

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, a graduate of Baylor and its law school, expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to the Starr family in a message to the Tribune-Herald.

"I am thankful to Judge and Mrs. Starr's commitment to worthy charitable and philanthropic work in Waco, which they demonstrated time and time again."