Architects from Austin firm O'Connell Robertson unveiled the first look at the planned Kendrick and renovated South Waco elementary schools.

The final two schools in Waco Independent School District's 2021 $355 million facilities bond may come with front entrances similar to those planned for the three secondary schools already in the bond package, but with interiors color-coded and welcoming to young students. Renderings an architectural team led by Doug Dawson presented to the school board last week show the looks planned for the elementary schools.

At South Waco Elementary School, where a new classroom wing will expand the school's size and enrollment capacity, administrative offices and the library will flank a front entrance leading into the new wing. Exterior brick for the offices will match the school's current exterior with limestone for the library and metal panels for accent above the entrance.

The front of the new Kendrick Elementary School, to be built on the same property as the current Kendrick, will have a two-tone brick veneer with the school's entrance also between offices and the library.

Both schools would have outdoor features expanding their buildings' use, with courtyards outside the libraries, plus an enclosed dining area for Kendrick and a paved tricycle path behind South Waco.

Colored mountain icons on South Waco hallways will help orient students to their classroom "neighborhood," with cloud-shaped acoustic panels above hallways and collaborative spaces adding to a welcoming environment, like "walking into a storybook," architect Jayna Duke said.

Dawson told trustees that further discussions with building contractors indicate the four Southern League Little League ballfields on the South Waco Elementary school property might be able to remain operational during the school's renovation.

Kendrick Elementary students, faculty and staff will move into the former Indian Spring Middle School building at the beginning of next year to facilitate construction work on the new school. At South Waco, certain phases of the renovation will require students to move to different classrooms and the use of food trucks for food service during cafeteria renovation, Dawson said.

Trustee Keith Guillory asked about security measures at the two schools. Both will have interior lockdown doors, accessible at several points, to seal off wings from intruders, Dawson said. An 8-foot fence will circle the perimeter of both campuses with security glazing on some exterior windows, he said.

The new Kendrick and renovated South Waco will be ready for students in fall 2025. G.W. Carver Middle School, the first of the new bond-funded schools, will open in a few weeks. The new Tennyson Middle School is expected to open in fall 2024, with Waco High School in fall 2025.

Cost estimates for the revised construction plans for South Waco and Kendrick will be presented to the board in upcoming weeks, Chief of Facilities and Operations Gloria Barrera told trustees.