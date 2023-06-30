Waco Independent School District trustees on Thursday reviewed changes in the schematic designs for South Waco and Kendrick elementary schools, the last schools set for construction work in the $355 million bond package approved in 2021.

The changes, recommended by Austin architectural firm O'Connell Robertson as cost-saving measures, will move South Waco Elementary School's front offices and entrance to its new classroom wing and retain Kendrick's existing gym as a multi-use space.

The site layout for the new Kendrick Elementary also was modified to allow separate parent and bus student drop-off areas to ease traffic flow. O'Connell Robertson architect Doug Dawson recommended the design alterations as ways to cut construction costs by making more effective use of building and campus space.

Dawson said architects also had talked with Southern League Little League officials and city representatives about the interruption of the league's use of its fields adjoining the South Waco campus during building construction. That interruption now may be limited to the league's softball field, with its baseball and T-ball fields able to continue, he said.

Moving South Waco's administrative offices and library to the front part of the planned classroom wing, part of the school expansion and renovation contained in the bond issue, will provide a more effective use of space, Dawson said. It also will mean the school's front entrance will move from its present location.

The schematic diagrams for both Kendrick and South Waco had their gymnasiums marked as "gym alternate," which Dawson explained as an intent to look at the cost of the gymnasium, and a kitchen area for South Waco, separately.

The board approved the schematics for South Waco on Thursday, while Kendrick's had been approved in May. Final plans and designs are expected to be ready for approval by October.

Construction work at the Kendrick site will begin in early 2024 with students, teachers and staff moving to the Indian Spring Middle School campus at that time and remaining there until the new school is finished.