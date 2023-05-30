Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

What started as an after-school activity for 15 high school students has become a point of pride for La Vega High School. Since February, coach and pitmaster Carlos Gutierrez and the La Vega Pirate Crew BBQ have competed across the state. In June, they will be off to compete on the national level of high school barbecue.

On May 6, the Pirate Crew competed against 78 other Texas high school barbecue teams and came home with an invitation to the 2023 High School BBQ Association Slab National Championship.

Freshman James Diaz said sitting in the bleachers with his teammates and hearing their team's name called out is one of his favorite memories from the club.

“We didn't know if we were going to qualify or not. I mean, I think we all knew we were going to qualify, but not for sure,” Diaz said. “We were one of the later ones to be called out. So after the first like 15 or 20, we were getting kind of nervous. Then after we got called out, we were safe. We were happy. I mean, I think I can speak for everyone. It was one of the best experiences, qualifying for nationals.”

Coming into the club, Diaz said his idea of cooking was making ramen on the stove or maybe boiling an egg. Now, he has smoked and served his own recipe for ribs.

“I've learned to always be safe and always have fun,” Diaz said. “You know, I can't cook barbecue without putting my love into it. You can't cook any type of food without putting something into it and just have fun. There's not really much to it.”

Gutierrez said he can’t help but brag about the team and all they have accomplished.

“They are competing against teams who have been competing for at least eight years,” Gutierrez said. “Eight years is when this barbecue competition started in high school, and there are teams who have been there since the beginning. Our team has — I get very excited — been cooking since February. And we have just been, for lack of better terms, killing it.”

To get ready for the national competition, the team has met every Sunday to put together flavor profiles and smoke meat at the high school. Gutierrez said they are not perfect yet, but they are definitely closer than they were three months ago.

“Oh, man, you talk about trial and error, more errors,” Gutierrez said. “But we're all willing to go through the trials. We've butchered a lot of pieces of meat. And when I say butchered, I don't mean that in a good way. We mess some stuff up. But that's part of the learning process.”

The team has also put together fundraisers to pay for their competitions. When they get to Round Rock on June 18 to compete for the national title, all that will be provided is the meat. They have to have their own kitchen supplies, barbecue pit, spices, wood and all.

“Ever since we became an official barbecue club, we've been fundraising like nobody's business,” Gutierrez said. “We have been grinding, hustling, cooking every opportunity that we get to be able to raise the money. I don't think it's a coincidence, but we raised just enough money in our account to cover our fees and everything else for the national competition. … They're the ones putting in the work to raise the money to get them to where they want to be.”

Outside of teaching the students “the art of barbecue,” Gutierrez teaches them life skills like patience, time management, how to be self-sufficient and to see something through to the end.

“You don't just put something in there (the smoker), and go wander off and do something,” Gutierrez said. “They have to stick to what they start and be proud of what they do. You know, because a lot of the kids that we get, they're not into sports, they're not into a lot of other activities in the school, but they're into barbecue.”

He said one of the best parts of leading the team is seeing the students’ pictures of them barbecuing for their families.

Diaz said he looks forward to when he can cook for his own family one day.

Another student on the team, junior Fabian Soto, has always wanted to be a chef. With the skills he has learned, he now wants to open a restaurant called Soto’s Cocina that would serve a mixture of everything.

Slade Rodriguez, another La Vega barbecue coach, said he has seen how the students can do anything they put their minds to. They may just need a little guidance here and there to get going.

Rodriguez said next, the coaches are looking into creating a junior high team and an all-girls team.

“You know what? I got girls that can cook circles around boys,” Rodriguez said. “Who says they can't barbecue?”

The team has also been awarded a $10,000 grant from the La Vega Pirates Education Foundation. Gutierrez said he plans on using it to ensure that even more students can compete in the coming years of La Vega barbecue.

But for now, the team is focused on perfecting what they already have until they get to nationals. Gutierrez said no matter what, he is just proud of what the students are doing in barbecue.

“You can be in barbecue and still feel like you're a part of something great that the school is doing,” Gutierrez said. “That's the feeling that they're getting right now that here we are at the national level. A lot of these kids would have never really had their names in the lights other than this. So we're just trying to be, trying to teach them to be proud of what they do and to do everything with all their heart. Because barbecue is love, you have to know that that's the main ingredient.”