La Vega ISD mourns loss of 43-year school trustee Phil Bancale

Shields said she has known Bancale since she was a La Vega math teacher fresh out of college in 1980, and Bancale was part of the board that hired her as superintendent in 2006.

"I knew him when I was a teacher, because Mr. Bancale was so visible in our district," she said. "You just got to know him. He took a special interest in our students as well as our staff members. His visibility, compassion and care for students, staff and the overall community was outstanding. You couldn't help but to fall in love with him."

A New Jersey native, Bancale came to Waco in 1959 as an airman at James Connally Air Force Base. Here he met and married Waco native Lillian Mitchell. They had been married 59 years at the time of her death earlier this year.

He worked in the meat market at a Safeway in Waco and spent much of his career in the grocery business. In the 1970s, he began volunteering to read to children in La Vega ISD, and he was first elected to the board in 1978.