For the third year in a row La Vega High School senior Ruben Alarcon is helping community members with their federal tax returns.

"When I first did this as a sophomore, I was scared," Ruben said. "There were all these juniors and seniors helping people and I didn't know if I could do it."

Now Ruben is one of the most confident among the many career and technical education students who have earned the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance certification. He said he stayed until 8 p.m. one evening a few weeks ago to make sure all the people got helped.

The school's tax preparation workshops are free to the public.

"I would come back next year and keep helping people with their taxes if I could," Ruben said.

Ruben will graduate in a few months and join the U.S. Navy under the delayed entry program to go to nuclear propulsion training. At tax season next year, he likely will be learning about the reactors that power U.S. Navy submarines and aircraft carriers.

2017 La Vega graduate Yuridia Navarro brought her federal taxes to the high school cafeteria Thursday afternoon, and high school junior Alexa Rangel assisted her.

"My mom used to help me do my taxes," Navarro said. "For my first experience with my own taxes, this was pretty good."

Navarro said Alexa was friendly, gave good customer service and made the process smooth and easy.

"I would recommend this to my friends," Navarro said.

Alexa enrolled in the accounting and business class that Renee Contreras teaches. She said Contreras talked to her class about helping the community with their taxes through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program she oversees.

"It sounded interesting and I wanted to try it," Alexa said.

This is her first year helping people do their taxes.

"Last Thursday, I had a client with so many forms," Alexa said. "I had to ask for help."

Contreras said her students are trained to help people with basic federal tax returns and they also know how to process some business income as well. Student tax preparers are all certified through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and have their skill credentialed through LinkedIn Learning, Contreras said.

"These kids feel a real sense of civic responsibility," Contreras said. "They work hard and they're dedicated. They enjoy helping people."

Before starting as a career and technical education teacher this school year, Contreras had been a math teacher for 25 years. She worked 10 years before that as an accountant.

La Vega High School Principal James Villa said Contreras reviews the student tax preparers tirelessly. The students have all performed many simulated tax returns before the help an actual client.

The program lets students apply what they learn in the classroom in the real world, Villa said.

"We have an emphasis on service learning with industry certification this year," Villa said. "The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program goes right along with that. Many people in the community, especially elderly people, rely on our students to prepare their taxes."

Community member Daniel Salinas brought his ID, his tax documents and an official document with his Social Security number for students to help him prepare his income tax return.

"Last year I went to the tax service at Walmart and they charged me almost $250," Salinas said. "My grandson is a student here and he told me about this opportunity to get my taxes done for free."

La Vega's certified student tax preparers will continue to help community members from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 15. On Tuesdays they will be at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave. On Thursdays they will be at the La Vega High cafeteria, 555 N. Loop 340.