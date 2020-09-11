Lawsuit: Baylor football players trashed apartment

Harris said the players paid pet deposits, but he was not prepared for what he found when he entered the apartments after the players left. He said dogs obviously had ripped gaps in the carpet, like they were trying to dig out after being left alone. The smell of urine on walls and feces and urine on the carpets forced the judge to replace the carpeting and paint all the walls with Kilz primer and repaint them. The smell was so bad that an employee of the property management company could not go inside, he said.

The judge filled 10 contractor trash bags that fit 55-gallon drums with trash, including dozens of liquor bottles, and other items left behind by the athletes. He said the door to the apartment Ebner, Lovett and Smith shared was kicked in and had to be replaced, adding that the players never returned their keys to the apartment or the remotes for the gate opener.

What is more disappointing, Harris said, is that Aranda, in continuing a tradition started by his predecessor, Matt Rhule, awarded single-digit uniform numbers to Lovett and Ebner to reward them for their character, leadership abilities and work ethic.