Lawsuit challenging Baylor pandemic measures dismissed

“We have announced Baylor’s intentions to resume to normal operations for the upcoming fall semester, as we remain optimistic that key COVID-19 indicators continue to decline and vaccinations continue to increase.”

King's attorney, Roy Willey, of North Charleston, South Carolina, did not return phone messages Thursday. At the time he filed King's suit against Baylor, Willey's firm had filed at least 30 similar lawsuits against colleges and universities across the country.

“These cases are about basic fairness,” Willey said in a statement last year. “Colleges and universities are not unlike any other business in America and they too have to tighten their belts during this unprecedented time. They are not any more entitled to keep money for services they are not delivering than the mom and pop bakery on Main Street.

“Students and their families have prepaid tuition and fees for services, access to facilities and experiential education, and the universities and colleges are not delivering those services, access or experiences. Now universities are not delivering those services that students and their families have paid for, and it’s not fair for the universities with multi-million dollar endowments to keep all of the money that students and their families have paid. It is not fair to pass the full burden onto students and their families.”