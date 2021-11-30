Leader in Texas' sweeping 2019 reform talks education in Waco

Texas is changing, and the state's education system should be changing with it, State Sen. Larry Taylor told Waco-area educators, business owners and government officials gathered for a chamber of commerce lunch Tuesday.
Texas ranks 45th nationally in fourth grade reading and 41st nationally in eighth grade reading, and just 43% of Texas third graders read at grade-level, the Friendswood Republican and Senate Education Committee chair said, citing the National Association of Educational Procurement. The early years in a child's education are crucial to setting up for success, Taylor said.
“What we have been told is that up to the third grade we are learning to read. After the third grade we are reading to learn,” he said.
Taylor helped write a state education overhaul signed into law in 2019. The measure, which advanced as House Bill 3, increased per-student spending in the state's education funding formula, provided billions in local property tax relief, increased teacher pay and made full-day prekindergarten free for qualifying 4-year-olds. Under the 2019 law, all teachers up to grade 3 will be required to attend a reading academy on evidence-based methods for teaching reading to a range of students, including those with dyslexia.
More dual-language programs also will be available in the state soon, allowing students to become bilingual at an early age rather than wait until middle school or high school to receive instruction in a foreign language, Taylor said.
Waco Independent School District officials hope the state carries forward the progress it started in 2019, district Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said.
“One of the things we are most interested in is seeing how the changes in the school funding formulas in House Bill 3 brought about in the 2019 changes are sustained,” DeBeer said. “We hope that going forward in future sessions the Legislature continues to make those changes and investments a priority.”
After Gov. Greg Abbott singed the bill into law, The Texas Tribune quoted Abbott as saying "This one law does more to advance education in the state of Texas than any law that I have seen in my adult lifetime."
DeBeer said Waco ISD has already been implementing many of the items Taylor mentioned Tuesday, including performance-based raises and bonuses for teachers.
Taylor said higher pay will help districts keep talented teachers and encourage college students to consider a career in education.
“If you want your brightest and best to help raise the next generation you have to recognize the value they bring to that and you have to increase the pay,” Taylor said.
In the afternoon after Tuesday's State of Public Education event hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, Taylor announced he will not seek reelection next year to a third term in the Texas Senate. The Baylor University graduate and insurance agency owner from Friendswood served five terms in the Texas House of Representatives starting in 2003, before his senate election in 2012. He is the Senate Republican Caucus chair and had previously served as House Republican Caucus chair. His Senate District 11 in southeast Texas favors Republicans, according to The Texas Tribune.
