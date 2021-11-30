Leader in Texas' sweeping 2019 reform talks education in Waco

More dual-language programs also will be available in the state soon, allowing students to become bilingual at an early age rather than wait until middle school or high school to receive instruction in a foreign language, Taylor said.

Waco Independent School District officials hope the state carries forward the progress it started in 2019, district Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said.

“One of the things we are most interested in is seeing how the changes in the school funding formulas in House Bill 3 brought about in the 2019 changes are sustained,” DeBeer said. “We hope that going forward in future sessions the Legislature continues to make those changes and investments a priority.”

After Gov. Greg Abbott singed the bill into law, The Texas Tribune quoted Abbott as saying "This one law does more to advance education in the state of Texas than any law that I have seen in my adult lifetime."

DeBeer said Waco ISD has already been implementing many of the items Taylor mentioned Tuesday, including performance-based raises and bonuses for teachers.