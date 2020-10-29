Livingstone says she plans to stay at Baylor despite OSU vacancy

Baylor University President Linda Livingstone may be a member of the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame, but she brushed away speculation this week that she might return to her alma mater as its next president.

Oklahoma State President Burns Hargis announced last week that he is retiring July 1, 2021. Hargis has served since 2008 as OSU's 18th president.

It didn't take long after his announcement for Livingstone's name to pop up on social media and other locations as a potential successor to Hargis. Livingstone, hired as Baylor's 15th president in June 2017, issued a statement to address speculation that she might be asked to return to her native Oklahoma and OSU.

"I am a proud alumna with three degrees from Oklahoma State University," she said. "OSU has meant so much to me and my family over the years. But my passion and focus reside at Baylor University, as we have much work left to be done in our goal to become the preeminent Christian research university in the country.”

Inducted into Oklahoma State’s Hall of Fame in 2019, she also is a member of the Spears School of Business Hall of Fame and was the first recipient of the Outstanding Ph.D. Alumnus Award. She was honored as the OSU distinguished alumni in 2015.