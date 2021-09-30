Livingstone tells House subcommittee Congress should unify NIL standards

Congress should pass legislation that clearly defines and unifies the "patchwork system" among states that allow collegiate athletes to benefit financially from their name, image and likeness, Baylor President Linda Livingstone told a U.S. House subcommittee Thursday.
Livingstone, testifying before the House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce at a hearing called “A Level Playing Field: College Athletes’ Rights to Their Name, Image, and Likeness,” told committee members she was speaking as a university president, a former basketball player at Oklahoma State University and the wife and mother of former Division 1 collegiate athletes.
Livingstone, a member of the NCAA Board of Governors, testified there are 30 or more states with differing NIL laws that she said are not transparent and are confusing. The lack of uniformity will create disparities, problems and risks among universities and students at all levels unless Congress corrects the situation through legislation, she said.
"Such a legal landscape should not be permanent," Livingstone said. "Now is the time to recommit and reshape college athletics to better serve the future needs of our students and our institutions. Congress has an important role in shaping the future of college athletics and should establish a uniform national standard to address the many challenges becoming evident around NIL legislation."
Livingstone and four other witnesses gave brief presentations and then responded to questions from Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Illinois, subcommittee chair, Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Florida, ranking subcommittee member, and other members. She said the new proposed legislation should correct past injustices and move forward in an equitable manner that avoids a "one-size-fits-all federal solution" and focuses on college athletes as students first.
"More than 98% of student-athletes will not compete professionally, and we must remember we are talking about more than high-visibility sports like football and basketball," Livingstone said. "Second, federal legislation should support the current mission of broad sport offerings for a diverse group of student-athletes made possible by revenue shared by higher visibility sports and avoid the creation of inequities in the treatment of men and women."
She said new legislation should ensure each institution's mission is preserved and that their varying circumstances and resource levels are recognized.
"As Congress contemplates federal legislation, I encourage you to seek a national standard that includes the following priorities: First, federal legislation should pre-empt all current and future NIL state laws, which would guarantee that all student-athletes have the same NIL rights regardless of where they live or study," Livingstone said.
The legislation also should include clear definitions of NIL as "commercial activity" between student-athletes and third parties, not between student athletes and universities. It also should prohibit "pay-for-play models" operating solely as an incentive for athletes to enroll or remain at a university, she said.
The new law also should enhance the student-athlete experience and preserve diversity in sport offerings for men and women and make sure student-athletes have access to advisers about NIL agreements. Also, she said, any new legislation should provide a "safe harbor" against "endless litigation that could threaten our core mission."
Bilirakis asked Livingstone what Baylor is doing to prepare its athletes for the new opportunities.
"It is really critical because this is putting another level of pressure on student-athletes that many of them are not prepared for," she said, adding that Texas law requires five hours of training in this new area.
Before NIL passed in Texas, Baylor already had a program called Baylor Built in place that taught student-athletes career and leadership development skills and included community service requirements. Baylor officials also help students navigate the financial aspects of NIL and improve "personal branding" through social media in programs involving the law school and business school, she said.
"We already had a framework for that, and then we've built up on that for NIL," Livingstone said. "But there are a lot of institutions in this country that do not have the resources to build out that kind of program. If there is a national NIL law that provides some consideration in what is expected, there could also be some national educational program that would be accessible to all institutions regardless of your resource level."
After the NCAA cleared the way for athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses this summer, Baylor basketball player Matthew Mayer made his first public appearance at an autograph and photo session at Visiting Angels in Waco in July.