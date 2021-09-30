Livingstone tells House subcommittee Congress should unify NIL standards

The legislation also should include clear definitions of NIL as "commercial activity" between student-athletes and third parties, not between student athletes and universities. It also should prohibit "pay-for-play models" operating solely as an incentive for athletes to enroll or remain at a university, she said.

The new law also should enhance the student-athlete experience and preserve diversity in sport offerings for men and women and make sure student-athletes have access to advisers about NIL agreements. Also, she said, any new legislation should provide a "safe harbor" against "endless litigation that could threaten our core mission."

Bilirakis asked Livingstone what Baylor is doing to prepare its athletes for the new opportunities.

"It is really critical because this is putting another level of pressure on student-athletes that many of them are not prepared for," she said, adding that Texas law requires five hours of training in this new area.