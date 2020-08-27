Local achievements: Aug. 28, 2020

Class acts
- Jessica Lee Eastham, of Robinson, received her Bachelor of Behavior Science degree with magna cum laude honors, from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.
She was also named the 2019-20 Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year at the school. Jessica will continue her studies for a doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
- Local students were named to the honor rolls at Hill College in Hillsboro for the spring semester.
Named to the dean’s list are:
Abbott — Hannah Holley-Gates, Julia Pavelka, Matthew Pevehouse, Jared Russell.
Clifton — Roni McPeek.
Waco — Kristen Miller.
West — Ashley Alligood, Gracy Russell.
Named to the president’s list are:
Abbott — Lauren Gerik.
Clifton — Makenzie Gann.
Elm Mott — Trajan Snell.
Waco — Veaney Cazares, Rachel Kallus.
- Karys Tipton, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
- Peyton Howe, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois. Howe is a junior majoring in business administration.
- The Greater Waco Aviation Alliance recently awarded eight students a total of $14,250 in scholarships.
Applicants were required to be enrolled for the fall semester and pursuing an aviation/aerospace- or engineering-related degree at Texas State Technical College, Baylor University, McLennan Community College, Texas Tech — Waco or Tarleton State University at Waco.
In a partnership with L3Harris, the alliance awarded the first Danny R. Kreder II Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship, announced at the 2020 Freedom Ball earlier this year, was presented in memory of Coast Guard Petty Officer Danny Kreder II.
Kreder, the son of a local L3Harris employee, and his crew were lost in service in 2009 in an aircraft mishap while performing a search-and-rescue mission. This scholarship was awarded to Rachel Van Lear, a Baylor University sophomore studying mechanical engineering with a minor in entrepreneurship.
The other scholarships were awarded to:
Isabella Capuano, Baylor University sophomore studying aviation sciences with a minor in environmental studies.
Madison Turner, Baylor University senior studying mechanical engineering with a minor in mathematics.
Evan Jones, Baylor University sophomore studying mechanical engineering with a minor in aviation sciences.
Annika Moser, Baylor University sophomore studying mechanical engineering.
Chance Palmer, Midway High School graduate who will attend MCC to study computer science engineering.
Cameron Madrid, Baylor University senior studying aviation sciences.
Stephen Gibel, Midway High School graduate who will attend TSTC to become a pilot.
