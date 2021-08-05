Local achievements: August 6, 2021

Class acts
Three McLennan Community College music students recently competed and won awards at the Texas Music Teachers Association State Performance Competition.
In the vocal solo young artist category, Xhia Williams was awarded first place, Atira Crouch received second place and Keondric Riley was awarded third place.
All three students were taught under the direction of MCC Professor Bronwen Forbay. Williams is a sophomore from Temple. Crouch is a sophomore from Gatesville. Riley is a sophomore from Waco.
The association’s competition takes place annually and requires contestants to prepare a variety of pieces to be performed from memory for a panel of judges.
The University of Alabama awarded degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2. Graduates included Barrett Mattson, of McGregor, Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; and Ryne Vaughn, of Blum, Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences.
Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas are: Aurora Berryman, a junior accounting major, of Hewitt; Mackenzie Donahoo, a senior elementary education major, of McGregor; and Evan Paltjon, a sophomore cognitive neuroscience major, of Robinson.
Annabelle Schulz, of Waco, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.