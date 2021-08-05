Local achievements: August 6, 2021

Class acts

Three McLennan Community College music students recently competed and won awards at the Texas Music Teachers Association State Performance Competition.

In the vocal solo young artist category, Xhia Williams was awarded first place, Atira Crouch received second place and Keondric Riley was awarded third place.

All three students were taught under the direction of MCC Professor Bronwen Forbay. Williams is a sophomore from Temple. Crouch is a sophomore from Gatesville. Riley is a sophomore from Waco.

The association’s competition takes place annually and requires contestants to prepare a variety of pieces to be performed from memory for a panel of judges.

The University of Alabama awarded degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2. Graduates included Barrett Mattson, of McGregor, Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; and Ryne Vaughn, of Blum, Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences.