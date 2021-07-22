 Skip to main content
Local achievements: July 23, 2021
Class acts

  • Leslie Ridings, of Clifton, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. Ridings was a linguistics major.
  • Anna Garnica, of Waco, graduated with an associate’s degree in general studies from South Plains College in Levelland.
  • Students named to the dean’s honor roll for the spring semester at Abilene Christian University are Samantha Brown, of Woodway, a junior majoring in management; Rebekah Curry, of Robinson, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies; Hannah Gage, of Waco, a sophomore majoring in nursing; Karson Green, of Crawford, a sophomore majoring in nursing; Noelle Hess, of Waco, a sophomore majoring in interior design; Anna Johnston, of Woodway, a sophomore majoring in management; Megan Klimisch, of Waco, a senior majoring in art; Noah Rafalski, of Waco, a sophomore majoring in communication disorders; Madison Rohre, of Woodway, a senior majoring in kinesiology; Camille Ward, of Moody, a junior majoring in communication disorders; and Saylor Wooden, of Moody, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies.
  • Clode Moradi, of Waco, was initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.

Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.

