Local achievements: May 28, 2021

Class acts

Kathryn Smith, of Waco, a 2018 graduate of Vanguard College Preparatory School, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Southwestern University in Georgetown.

She is a kinesiology major with a minor in psychology. She is due to graduate early with her bachelor’s degree in December.

Kathryn is the daughter of Kevin and Laura Smith and the granddaughter of Shirley Martin, Billy Joe and Linda Evans, and Dianne and Johnny Gidley.

Students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Abilene Christian University are:

Ashlee Shields of Waco, a senior majoring in kinesiology; Madison Rohre of Woodway, a senior majoring in kinesiology; Morgan Sterling of Robinson, a senior majoring in management; Saylor Wooden of Moody, a senior majoring in early childhood/elementary education; Daniel Mapes of Whitney, a senior majoring in kinesiology; Megan Klimisch of Waco, a junior majoring in art; Camille Ward of Moody, a junior majoring in communication disorders; Alex Nguyen of Mart, a junior majoring in psychology; Anna Johnston of Woodway, a sophomore majoring in management; Samantha Brown of Woodway, a sophomore majoring in kinesiology; Rebekah Curry of Robinson, a sophomore majoring in early childhood/elementary education; Hannah Gage of Waco, a sophomore majoring in nursing; Noelle Hess of Waco, a freshman majoring in interior design; Caleb Camacho of McGregor, a freshman majoring in engineering; Chelsea Puls of Woodway, a freshman majoring in nursing; Noah Rafalski of Waco, a freshman majoring in communication disorders; and Elizabeth Watts of McGregor, a freshman majoring in communication disorders.

