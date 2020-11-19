Local achievements: Nov. 20, 2020

Class acts
Kollin Kahler, of Waco, received several awards as he completes his final semester at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. Kahler, who is ranked in the top 10 in his medical school class, was awarded Immunology Student of the Semester honors for top academic performance, leadership and campus community volunteering.
He was also awarded the Tarek Abi-Saab Tutor Award (voted on by the campus body) as well as the Social Accountability Scholarship Award for Community Involvement and Leadership.
Kahler is a 2010 graduate of Waco High School where he was quarterback for the Waco Lions. He graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont where he was the Cardinals’ punter for his four years there.
He is the son of Chrisanne and Kent Kahler, of Waco, and the grandson of the late Leo and the late Fairie Kahler, and Shirley and the late Tom Crockett.
Grace Morrison, of Waco, was named to president’s honor roll for the spring semester at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma. She is an elementary education major.
Local students were named to the honor rolls at Temple College for the summer semester.
Making the president’s honor list are:
China Spring — Kaylee
Schneider, Shelby Stidham.
Crawford — Caroline Ross.
Gatesville — Donald Chellette.
Making the vice president’s honor list are:
Troy — Briyer Matthews.
Waco — Eliza Balderas, Grant Ervin, Carly Manning, Myisha Payne.
University of Dallas students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester are Ross Snider, of Waco; Elizabeth Padilla, of Hewitt; and Anastasia Heiser, of Hillsboro.
Applause
Baylor University was a winner at the inaugural College Awards presented during the College Summit 2020 by FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education).
FARE is the world’s leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research.
The summit, which was held virtually, brought together more than 275 higher education food service leaders.
Baylor won the Community Choice Award for its highly collaborative work among dining, disability and housing services. The award was nominated and voted on by the food allergy community.
The school also offers a Worry-Free Station, which is a dedicated kitchen free from peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, and shellfish.
Michigan State University won the Best Campus Dining Award for having a dining hall free of the top eight allergens and providing allergy-friendly options across its campus dining halls.
