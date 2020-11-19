Local achievements: Nov. 20, 2020

Class acts

Kollin Kahler, of Waco, received several awards as he completes his final semester at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. Kahler, who is ranked in the top 10 in his medical school class, was awarded Immunology Student of the Semester honors for top academic performance, leadership and campus community volunteering.

He was also awarded the Tarek Abi-Saab Tutor Award (voted on by the campus body) as well as the Social Accountability Scholarship Award for Community Involvement and Leadership.

Kahler is a 2010 graduate of Waco High School where he was quarterback for the Waco Lions. He graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont where he was the Cardinals’ punter for his four years there.

He is the son of Chrisanne and Kent Kahler, of Waco, and the grandson of the late Leo and the late Fairie Kahler, and Shirley and the late Tom Crockett.

Grace Morrison, of Waco, was named to president’s honor roll for the spring semester at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma. She is an elementary education major.

Local students were named to the honor rolls at Temple College for the summer semester.