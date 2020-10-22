Local achievements: Oct. 23, 2020

Class acts

David Stringer, of Waco, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

He is among nearly 60 cadets recognized for outstanding work. The list is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.

Around 2,300 cadets currently attend The Citadel and approximately 30% of graduating cadets earn commissions into military service.

Elizabeth Kunka, of McGregor, joins 35 other new graduate students in the physician assistant program at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.

The class of 2022 is composed of 27 women and nine men. Seventeen of those students are native Mississippians. Five each are from Texas and Louisiana.

The McLennan Community College Foundation is accepting applications for 2021-22 academic year scholarships through the foundation’s website, mclennan.edu/foundation/scholarships-and-resources.

The scholarship application will be available until midnight Jan. 15, 2021.