Local achievements: Oct. 23, 2020

Class acts
David Stringer, of Waco, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.
He is among nearly 60 cadets recognized for outstanding work. The list is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
Around 2,300 cadets currently attend The Citadel and approximately 30% of graduating cadets earn commissions into military service.
Elizabeth Kunka, of McGregor, joins 35 other new graduate students in the physician assistant program at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
The class of 2022 is composed of 27 women and nine men. Seventeen of those students are native Mississippians. Five each are from Texas and Louisiana.
The McLennan Community College Foundation is accepting applications for 2021-22 academic year scholarships through the foundation’s website, mclennan.edu/foundation/scholarships-and-resources.
The scholarship application will be available until midnight Jan. 15, 2021.
The MCC Foundation manages more than 300 scholarship funds and makes awards based on merit, need, academic major, high school, employer and many more criteria. The foundation awarded $480,548 in student scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.
“Putting college opportunity within reach of area students is our mission at the MCC Foundation,” said Kim Patterson, executive director. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of community donors, we have been able to increase the number and amounts of awards we are able to make, and we encourage anyone who is thinking about attending MCC to apply.”
For more information, contact scholarship coordinator Shelley Cotten at 254-299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!