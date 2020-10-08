Local achievements: Oct. 9, 2020

Class acts

Colton Malesovas, formerly of Waco, graduated from the University of Texas McGovern Medical School in Houston on May 1.

He began his internal medicine residency on June 1 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. He will begin a three-year residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver in June 2021.

He was a Waco Montessori School student from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and attended Vanguard College Preparatory School from seventh grade until he moved his junior year to Austin.

Malesovas graduated from St. Stephen’s Episcopal School in Austin. He attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, for his undergraduate years, where he played tennis all four years.

He is the son of Lisa Malesovas, of Austin, and Suzanne and John Malesovas, of Austin. Grandparents are Glenda and Jerry Malesovas, of Waco, the late JoAnne Malesovas, Pat Busby, of Waco, and the late Jim Busby.

Beatrice McCormick, of Woodway, was named to the dean’s list for academic excellence at Biola University in La Mirada, California.

Pitching in