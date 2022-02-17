Local students compete, win at regional mock trial competition

Six high schools competed in the Region 12 Texas High School Mock Trial Competition, sponsored by the McLennan County Young Lawyers Association and held at Baylor Law School on Feb. 5-6.

Around 30 judges, attorneys, law students and collegiate mock trial members served as judges. Regional co-chairs were Gavin Lane of the Zimmerman Law Firm and Jenny Branson of Baylor Law.

Each team competed in two or three preliminary rounds. Four teams advanced to the semifinal round, and two teams, Greater Waco Christian Home Educators and Vanguard College Preparatory School, advanced to the final round.

GWCHE won the final round, which was presided over by Judge Susan Kelly and local attorneys Gail Peek and Brent Sykora. Other rounds were judged by various local attorneys and officials, including Judge Vik Deivanayagam, Waco City Councilman Josh Borderud and attorneys from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Other schools competing were Live Oak Classical, Midway High, Waco High and Bridge Homeschool Group.