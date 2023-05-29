Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 37-year-old page in McLennan Community College's history turned last week when the longest-serving MCC trustee, Pauline Chavez, stepped down from her District 3 position.

Chavez, 83 had served as the District 3 representative for 37 years, a term spanning the administrations of all three of the college's presidents and one nearly as long as the age of the woman succeeding her in the position, 39-year-old Ilda Sabido.

Sabido was elected to the District 3 position over retired professor James SoRelle after Chavez chose not to seek reelection earlier this spring.

With an MCC mariachi band playing in the background, scores of family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers turned out May 23 to thank Chavez for her service in a community reception at the college's Northwood House preceding the board's May meeting.

The response put a twinkle in her eye.

"I'm very proud," she said. "I was a nobody when I started out, but to see all these people and friends … "

Chavez, a retired nurse who worked 34 years at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, attributed her election to the board to MCC's adoption of single-member districts in the late 1980s, where trustees would represent specific geographic areas. She had recently run for a Waco Independent School District board seat, only to lose by a handful of votes in a recount, she said. Chavez was successful in her MCC District 3 run and would hold the seat for six terms, seeing the college's leadership change from Wilbur Ball to Dennis Michaelis and current President Johnette McKown.

Chavez said board members and MCC administrators have worked together over that period, and she is proud of how the college educates and trains students at differing levels of ability and experience.

The May 23 board meeting saw Sabido and Jonathan Hill sworn in as the board's newly elected trustees and the formal end to Chavez's time as trustee. It also saw another transition with trustees selecting Earl Stinnett Sr. as board chair to succeed K. Paul Holt, who stepped down after serving as chair for 8 years.

The board recognized Chavez for her long years of service for MCC, and Elaine Slaughter, district director for state Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, read a House resolution recognizing Chavez for her years of service for MCC.

Colleagues this week said Chavez was a steadfast advocate for students, had a strong sense of responsibility as a trustee and was a reliable presence at board meetings and college functions.

"It has been a delight to serve with Pauline," said outgoing chair Holt, elected to the board in 1999. "Pauline has been a go-getter, tireless in searching out opportunities for students."

Chavez provided an informed voice when health care programs were discussed and was always willing to make phone calls or visits on behalf of the college and the board, he said.

Longtime MCC staff member and administrator Fay Gutierrez, now retired after 42 years with the college, worked as Michaelis' assistant for 16 years when he was the college's president.

"(Chavez) was one of those public servants who took her job very seriously and represented her district as best she could," Gutierrez said. "She was a good role model, as a Hispanic and as a woman, but she never gave up being a good wife or a good mother. She was a good friend and a Good Samaritan."

Chavez was a dependable presence for MCC at community college and education conferences as well as trustee trainings," Gutierrez said.

"Pauline always thought she was supposed to go," she said. "Nothing stopped her."

Neither the 2007 death of her husband, Juventino "Joe" Chavez, whom she helped run the Mexican restaurant El Potosino, nor a stroke several years ago sidelined Chavez from her MCC duties.

When a health issue sent Chavez to the emergency room the night before a planned MCC trip, McKown found the trustee determined enough to travel the next morning that Chavez's children had to persuade her to stay home this time. Chavez's eldest daughter, Rose, who like her siblings, SuzAnn and David, took MCC classes as part of their education, said her mother did not confine what she learned in her conference visits to fellow board members, but shared it with her family.

"She was always energized coming back from conferences, sharing new ideas and what other people were doing at their colleges," Rose said.

McKown joined the MCC administration as the college's chief financial officer in 1989, shortly after Chavez's election to the board. Chavez was a consistent advocate for students, McKown said.

"Without exception, she was always the student voice, always asking 'How are students affected? How does this help students?'" McKown said.

Chavez's student support was not limited to board discussions, either, with the trustee often calling on behalf of individual students, she said.

Michaelis, who was MCC president from 1988 to 2009, said he also remembers Chavez's focus on students.

"She cared about students. That was her main deal ... Did students have access? Were the facilities good? Were students treated well?" Michaelis said. "She always seemed to find joy in serving on the board."