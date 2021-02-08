Longtime TSTC official named as provost for Waco campus

Texas State Technical College has named Edgar Padilla, a 14-year higher education veteran, as new provost of the system's flagship campus in Waco.
Padilla has held various leadership roles with TSTC before being promoted to the top academic post at the Waco campus.
From 2012 to 2015, he led TSTC's Career Services initiatives at the Waco campus. He became provost of the East Williamson County campus in 2015, and in 2019 he became a senior vice president in TSTC's Strategic Partnerships division.
"I feel exceptionally proud, humbled and privileged to lead TSTC's flagship campus, and I'm excited about the great work ahead of us in 2021 and beyond," Padilla said. "TSTC's mission and commitment to serving industry and the economy by placing more Texans in great-paying jobs has never been stronger, and the innovation happening here promises to build the newest generation of highly trained technical workers for Waco and the entire state. The future is bright."
He replaces interim provost Patty Tate, who took the role in late 2019 after longtime TSTC official Adam Hutchison took a job as president of Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon, Virginia.
Padilla's career in higher education spans 14 years with several institutions. He has held positions of leadership in areas including industry relations, career services, student services and housing, workforce training, dual enrollment and campus administration, according to a TSTC news release.
Jeff Kilgore, TSTC vice chancellor and chief academic officer of student learning, said Padilla's leadership and experience make him the ideal candidate for this new role.
"We are excited to welcome Edgar as the new Waco provost," Kilgore said. "He understands our mission and has served as provost of our East Williamson County campus well over five years. He is capable, knowledgeable and, more importantly, passionate about the success of our students."
Padilla's community work includes service as a publicly elected school board member, service on various boards and commissions and service with youth and faith organizations over the last decade.