Longtime TSTC official named as provost for Waco campus

Texas State Technical College has named Edgar Padilla, a 14-year higher education veteran, as new provost of the system's flagship campus in Waco.

Padilla has held various leadership roles with TSTC before being promoted to the top academic post at the Waco campus.

From 2012 to 2015, he led TSTC's Career Services initiatives at the Waco campus. He became provost of the East Williamson County campus in 2015, and in 2019 he became a senior vice president in TSTC's Strategic Partnerships division.

"I feel exceptionally proud, humbled and privileged to lead TSTC's flagship campus, and I'm excited about the great work ahead of us in 2021 and beyond," Padilla said. "TSTC's mission and commitment to serving industry and the economy by placing more Texans in great-paying jobs has never been stronger, and the innovation happening here promises to build the newest generation of highly trained technical workers for Waco and the entire state. The future is bright."

He replaces interim provost Patty Tate, who took the role in late 2019 after longtime TSTC official Adam Hutchison took a job as president of Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon, Virginia.