Lorena Elementary students earn over $10,000 through acts of kindness

Money cannot buy happiness, and there is no price tag on kindness either. But Lorena Elementary School students are finding that small acts of kindness can add up to quite a haul.

During a recent fundraiser, the kids of Lorena Elementary surpassed their $10,000 goal in just 11 days, not by selling chocolates or coupon books, but by donating their time to service.

Starting Sept. 26, students completed tasks and did volunteer work in return for tips and donations they received on their personal websites set up through the Raise Craze platform. By Wednesday, the students reached the school’s goal of raising $10,000.

Reed Beheler, 10, and Charlotte Kopitnik, 8, are among the school’s top earners, Reed being one of the students to perform the most acts of kindness and Charlotte earning more than $400 on her own.

Reed, a fifth grader, said he did work around his neighborhood picking up trash, mowing lawns and pulling trash cans up from the street, and it feels good to help people out.

“When I was helping people it was making them smile,” Reed said.

For her acts of kindness, Charlotte, who is in third grade, said she read books to her brother at night and donated clothes and toys to people experiencing homelessness. She said she noticed throughout the fundraiser that doing acts of kindness for others makes them happy.

Elementary school counselor Amanda Wilson said the school is focusing on three words this year — perseverance, responsibility and kindness — and the fundraiser got students excited and involved.

“I think that it shows them that, instead of just selling things, it kind of put the responsibility on them to really focus on the kindness,” Wilson said. “And we talk about sports. You have to practice to get better. Well, you have to practice to be kind where it becomes natural.”

This marks the second time the school has held a fundraiser through Raise Craze, though the first effort in 2020 just barely missed its goal, Wilson said. The money raised goes back into school equipment and activities for the students. This year, the money will go toward a new audiovisual system in the gym, field trips and incentives for student performance.

“(Principal) Dr. (Liza) Cunningham is really big about all students being able to experience field trips, so we don’t want kids and their families to have to pay for their field trips,” Wilson said.

The student incentives supported by the fundraiser reward students for meeting learning goals, including goals tied to reading, math and performance on state standardized tests.

“We have a reading incentive going on for all the kids where they have individual reading goals, and if they reach that goal a snow cone truck comes out and we get to have a big party and celebrate,” she said.

Although the students met their large goal of $10,000 as a team, students setting smaller individual goals teaches them a valuable lesson.

“We say every day we’re trying to do what, Reed?” Wilson asked.

“Every day we try to get better,” he said.