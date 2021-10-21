Lorena ISD loses cafeteria manager to COVID-19; Connally worker dies after recovery

Two small school districts in McLennan County this week suffered the loss of food service workers, including a Lorena High School cafeteria manager who had COVID-19 and a Connally ISD worker who had recently recovered from the virus.

Kristi Rinewalt Fuller, 49, the Lorena manager, died Tuesday after battling COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of her husband, Adam Fuller.

On the page, Fuller’s daughter wrote that Kristi Fuller had been in the hospital for about three weeks due to COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“The past week she has been fighting for her life on a ventilator in the ICU,” reads the Go Fund Me page. “We would really appreciate any support you have to offer. Thank y’all for the constant prayers during this time.”

Lorena ISD provided the following statement regarding Fuller's death.

"Kristi Rinewalt Fuller, our high school cafeteria manager, passed away the afternoon of October 19th," read the statement. "Kristi was a proud Lorena graduate, a valued Lorena ISD employee and community member, and an excellent leader who will be missed by students, staff, and the greater Lorena ISD community. Our prayers and condolences are with her family at this most difficult time."