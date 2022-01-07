 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lorena senior surprised with news of acceptance to West Point
Lorena senior surprised with news of acceptance to West Point

Lorena High School senior Mason Strauch became the latest Waco-area student winning admittance to West Point on Friday, and the announcement was delivered during a special school assembly Friday morning.

Strauch, the son of Belinda and Bo Strauch, was recommended for the academy by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, who made the announcement at the assembly.

Strauch is the third Lorena High School student admitted to the elite United States Military Academy in recent years. Kasi Donaldson, a 2019 Lorena graduate, is attending West Point on a softball scholarship, and 2014 graduate Lovett Ledger also attended.

"He's respectful, hard-working, cares about other people. He's a super-sharp kid," Lorena High School Principal Kevin Johnson said of Strauch, who has followed older sisters McKenna and Mabry through Lorena schools. "The family's wonderful. They're just first-class people."

Johnson said West Point's stringent admissions criteria include a physical fitness exam and require a recommendation from an applicant's congressional representative or senator in addition to demonstrated academic ability and community service.

Admission to West Point, the U.S. Army's top academy, includes a commitment to eight years of military service, four in active duty and four in reserve status, in addition to four years of academy instruction.

Efforts to contact Mason and his family for comments Friday were unsuccessful.

