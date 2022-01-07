Lorena senior surprised with news of acceptance to West Point

Lorena High School senior Mason Strauch became the latest Waco-area student winning admittance to West Point on Friday, and the announcement was delivered during a special school assembly Friday morning.

Strauch, the son of Belinda and Bo Strauch, was recommended for the academy by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, who made the announcement at the assembly.

Strauch is the third Lorena High School student admitted to the elite United States Military Academy in recent years. Kasi Donaldson, a 2019 Lorena graduate, is attending West Point on a softball scholarship, and 2014 graduate Lovett Ledger also attended.

"He's respectful, hard-working, cares about other people. He's a super-sharp kid," Lorena High School Principal Kevin Johnson said of Strauch, who has followed older sisters McKenna and Mabry through Lorena schools. "The family's wonderful. They're just first-class people."

Johnson said West Point's stringent admissions criteria include a physical fitness exam and require a recommendation from an applicant's congressional representative or senator in addition to demonstrated academic ability and community service.