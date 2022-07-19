MAC college program gives $330,000 in scholarships, including 3 full Baylor rides

For 38 local community college students, the scholarships totaling $330,000 awarded Tuesday through the MAC College Money Program promise to be life-changing.

For Jerushalayim Guadarrama Perea, her award was a sign of divine providence.

In a ceremony Tuesday evening, 35 students received $5,000 scholarships to continue their higher education. Guadarrama Perea was among three McLennan Community College students who received a full ride to finish their studies at Baylor University.

That was a detour for Guadarrama Perea, but a welcome one. She graduated as valedictorian of La Vega High School in May, also receiving an associate degree from MCC at the same time through dual enrollment.

She told friends she was headed to the University of Texas at Arlington, but she had her doubts.

"Really, I didn’t have the money to continue studying, so I was really worried about that,” Guadarrama Perea said. “But I asked God what he wanted for me and I saw how slowly the doors opened and he provided the university and he’s provided the whole tuition.”

Now she is the third in her family to receive a MAC College Money scholarship, and the first to become a Baylor Bear.

Like other scholarship recipients Tuesday, Guadarrama Perea had previously qualified for the MAC program, which begins with need-based grants to high school graduates to attend the first four semesters of college.

To receive the additional $5,000 scholarship, students must complete 60 college credit hours and maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better.

Since its founding 27 years ago, the MAC program has assisted 14,000 students and awarded $11.4 million to students in the cause of making higher education possible, regardless of financial constraints. The program is administered and funded through the Waco Foundation.

Malcolm Duncan Sr., former mayor of Waco and local philanthropist, established the program alongside his wife, Mary Ruth, in 1995 to aid local students, giving them the opportunity to achieve higher education and graduate without debt. This year’s ceremony was the first to be held without Duncan, who died in May 2021.

In addition to the work he’s done for the Foundation over the years, Duncan left the Waco Foundation a $9 million legacy gift — the second largest gift ever to be made to the Waco Foundation.

The gift will be used to fund the recently launched Duncan Scholars program, gradually taking the place of the MAC College Money Program. In contrast to the MAC program, the Duncan Scholars program will target students leaving Waco ISD and entering McLennan Community College and will focus on increasing college completion in local colleges.

Natalie Kelinske, Senior Director of Communications & Donor Services, Leadership and Staff at the Waco Foundation, said the Foundation has kept in mind Duncan’s wishes to get local students through college debt-free.

“When we learned about his very generous gift, it gave us an opportunity to kind of take a look at the whole program and say, ‘Okay, now we have this super generous gift, what can we do to continue his legacy?’ ” Kelinske said.

The Duncan Scholars program will further this initiative by offering seven full-ride scholarships at MCC as well as an emergency expense fund for students, with hopes of providing more services to more students in the future.

This year’s class of award recipients includes 18 students who like Guadarrama Perea earned an MCC associate degree upon high school graduation. Kelinske said the number has slowly increased as more students are able to take advantage of dual credit.

“I think that is such a testament to McLennan Community College and Waco ISD and the surrounding ISDs because they really work together to make that happen and that is huge for our local student population because they can graduate high school and have their first two years of college at the same time,” Kelinske said. “So then you’re focusing on those last two years, it cuts down on costs and it’s just a huge benefit that we have here. Very thankful.”

Alyssa Summersett, another recipient of the full-tuition Baylor scholarship, took a more traditional route, attending MCC after graduating from Midway High School in 2020. She said as a Waco native, it’s always been a dream of hers to attend Baylor, but she realized during her senior year of high school she may not be able to afford it. After qualifying and applying for the grant, she knew what she had to do.

“As soon as I heard about the Baylor scholarship, I realized that was probably my only chance of coming to Baylor,” Summersett said.

After learning she had received the award, Summersett said she called her mom immediately and shared the happy moment with her. Passionate about design and media, she said this opportunity will allow her to pursue marketing as a career.

Joseph Sword, the third full-tuition award-winner, said he plans to study communications at Baylor. Sword expressed his gratitude for the opportunity presented to him.

“Thank you to the MAC Program and MCC,” Sword said.