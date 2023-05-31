Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The majority of Marlin High School seniors are now set to graduate on June 22 after the school postponed graduation ceremonies last week because only 5 of 38 seniors were eligible for graduation.

Since that announcement, the number of graduation-eligible students has grown to 24, and the nine remaining students have 2 1/2 weeks to obtain attendance recovery, course completion and passing grades through an “extended school year," school officials said.

Seniors and their parents attended a meeting Tuesday at which they obtained a copy of their transcript and a paper with their graduation status on it.

Marlin High School freshmen, sophomores, juniors and their parents were asked to attend one of two mandatory meetings Wednesday.

Marlin Independent School District Superintendent Darryl Henson said he would use the meeting to “set the tone for next year" and announce that he would be stepping into the roles of middle school and high school principal along with his superintendent duties.

marlin - graduation stage On May 24, Marlin High School seniors and their parents attended a mandatory meeting after finding out that only five of the 38 seniors were e…

From June 5 to June 22, the nine seniors who have yet to meet graduation requirements will attend school from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Knowing that now we have 29 who are successful and it's just the remaining students we have to give extra support and time to, it's refreshing to know that through a little bit of accountability and support, our students can and will achieve,” Henson said.

The deadline to meet graduation requirements is at 2:30 p.m. June 22. Graduation will be held the same day at 5 p.m. in the Marlin High School auditorium.

“We expect a packed house and tons of media all along the back row,” Henson said.

Senior Dwayne Nutt said he walked into Tuesday’s meeting shaking with nerves to see if he had met the necessary requirements to graduate. He received a paper with the word “complete” highlighted in yellow, and he said he cannot wait to cross that stage.

marlin - eligibility Marlin High School senior Dwayne Nutt went to Tuesday's mandatory meeting to receive his official graduation status. He was one of 29 who saw…