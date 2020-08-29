Majority of Waco ISD students registered so far pick remote learning

The Waco Independent School District and its charter school partner, Transformation Waco, could see more than half of their students start the school year Sept. 8 via remote instruction, according to registration numbers provided by both entities.
But that number could shift, as more families enroll their students as the first day of school approaches, and the number could shift again after the first six-week grading period, when families can switch between in-person and remote instruction, as allowed by the state.
Both Waco ISD and Transformation Waco bought enough devices, including Chromebooks and hotspots, for all of their students who plan to go with remote learning, nearing a 1:1 ratio of devices to students and greatly expanding the district's internet access for families.
With 11,146 students registered, 6,308 or about 56.6% selected remote instruction, according to districtwide registration numbers as of Friday morning. About 42.5% of students, or 4,732, chose in-person instruction. It appears about 100 students have submitted registration forms but have not yet selected in-person or remote instruction.
Waco ISD's student enrollment for the 2019-20 school year totaled 14,854 students, according to the Texas Education Agency.
Students who have not yet enrolled will be counted as attending school in-person for planning purposes, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said. Taking those students who have not registered into account, she expects a little less than half, or about 7,000 students, to start the school year remotely.
“A smaller number of students on campus reduces the potential for exposure to the virus, and it makes it possible for us to provide more space between students in classrooms and hallways," Kincannon said. “Together, with the measures that we have taken based on the advice of local health experts, this will help make our campuses safer for everyone.”
Kincannon still expects to start the school year in-person and remotely Sept. 8, while continuing to monitor the local spread of the coronavirus and consulting with local health experts, she said.
As college students returned to campus this week and public schools opened their doors, more younger people have started to test positive for COVID-19, according to figures from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. The rolling seven-day average percentage of all tests coming back positive also jumped to 16% by Thursday and remained there as of Friday, up from 9% about a week earlier.
Health officials said they were concerned the combination of the upcoming Labor Day weekend, schools reopening, Gulf Coast evacuees fleeing Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in Southeast Texas and Louisiana early Thursday, and bars reopening under new state guidelines could lead to an increase in people contracting and spreading the coronavirus locally.
“It's difficult to predict how the virus may spread in our community or how things will change in the coming weeks," Kincannon said. "It's been a fluid situation, and there's no guarantee that it will improve in the next month, and as we move toward fall, the cold and the flu season, it could get worse.”
She said it will be unavoidable for the district to have to "change course," which could include closing some schools or having all students learn remotely at some point during the school year.
Waco ISD and Transformation Waco, which operates five campuses, have planned for that possibility by buying more computers for students and expanding internet access for students on- and off-campus.
Transformation Waco operates Alta Vista Elementary, Brook Avenue Elementary, J.H. Hines Elementary, G.W. Carver Middle and Indian Spring Middle schools.
The district currently has 8,000 laptops, 4,450 Chromebooks and 6,000 iPads for students. It plans to receive an additional 2,400 laptops, 3,450 more Chromebooks and 980 extra iPads, executive director for technology Jerry Allen said.
In addition to 2,730 hotspots for students, Waco ISD bought six "smart bus" internet connections that tie into the buses' batteries to broadcast an internet signal similar to a hotspot but much stronger. The district plans to park those six buses at apartment complexes during the day, but it has yet not identified which complexes, Allen said.
The district also added exterior wireless internet access at University High, Waco High, G.W. Carver Middle and Cesar Chavez Middle schools, so students can walk on campus anywhere to access the internet. Waco ISD plans to expand that initiative to Indian Spring and Tennyson middle schools, Allen said.
Waco ISD is also working with the Waco Housing Authority to make sure its three public housing complexes — South Terrace Apartments, Estella Maxey Place and Kate Ross Homes — have external wireless internet set up at their community centers, Allen said.
To avoid problems with internet access and student engagement seen in the spring, Transformation Waco leaders have established a plan to have "office hours" from 5-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays for students and families to speak with teachers about any issues they may have, whether they are technical problems or just general homework questions, CEO Robin McDurham said.
Transformation Waco is working with the Cooper Foundation, a local nonprofit, to leverage some of its parent engagement money to pay two elementary and two middle school teachers to staff the office hours, McDurham said. The in-district charter system expects to have more than half of its students starting the school year remotely.
“We want to make it available," McDurham said. "We may want to change it as the year goes by. We may need to add more staff members as the year goes by, and that’s in addition to anything that the campuses do to support remote learning, as well.”
G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Isaac Carrier, who is new to Transformation Waco this year, said teachers will be livestreaming instruction so that students who chose remote learning can still participate in the lesson and ask questions. The only difference is the students will not be in the room. Teachers also will record their lessons and make them available on Google Classroom so students can access the recordings later, and the school has a platform where students can submit questions outside of class time.
“We’re trying to make it as close to in-person 100% as possible,” he said. “I’ve done it before. I’ve seen it done before. I believe it can work.”
Throughout this week, staff will be testing the new technology teachers will be using to minimize any technical challenges staff and students may encounter during remote instruction, Carrier said.
McDurham said all campuses will be pushing remote learners to log in during the day with a combination of synchronous, or real time, and asynchronous instruction.
“Our real goal is to get to the point where there’s very little learning at night, where the kids are logging in every day and they’re taking advantage of their certified teachers during the day,” she said.
