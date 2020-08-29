Majority of Waco ISD students registered so far pick remote learning

Waco ISD is also working with the Waco Housing Authority to make sure its three public housing complexes — South Terrace Apartments, Estella Maxey Place and Kate Ross Homes — have external wireless internet set up at their community centers, Allen said.

To avoid problems with internet access and student engagement seen in the spring, Transformation Waco leaders have established a plan to have "office hours" from 5-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays for students and families to speak with teachers about any issues they may have, whether they are technical problems or just general homework questions, CEO Robin McDurham said.

Transformation Waco is working with the Cooper Foundation, a local nonprofit, to leverage some of its parent engagement money to pay two elementary and two middle school teachers to staff the office hours, McDurham said. The in-district charter system expects to have more than half of its students starting the school year remotely.

“We want to make it available," McDurham said. "We may want to change it as the year goes by. We may need to add more staff members as the year goes by, and that’s in addition to anything that the campuses do to support remote learning, as well.”