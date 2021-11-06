Many loans for Baylor educations going unpaid, though school has adapted admissions

A recent Wall Street Journal analysis found Baylor University parents with loans through the federal Parent Plus program have the nation’s worst repayment rate among private universities with endowments of at least $1 billion.
Just 28% of Baylor parents with Plus loans to pay for their student’s education had started making required payments after two years, according to the analysis of repayment data the U.S. Department of Education released this year. The Parent Plus loan program has higher interest rates than typical student loans and does not have a limit on borrowing. Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, had the second-lowest repayment rate among schools analyzed by The Wall Street Journal.
In the article, former Baylor admissions employees spoke about recommending Parent Plus loans to families who could not afford Baylor through regular federal loans and available financial aid.
Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the university changed its enrollment policies two years ago to try to stop low-income families from taking on costs they could not afford. Baylor moved from a need-blind model, where students are admitted regardless of their financial situation, to a need-aware model that considers students’ ability to pay. She said for the last three or four years the university has tried to be more mindful about students’ financial situation. Livingstone started at Baylor in 2017.
“We seek to ensure the students we admit are going to be successful academically, but also that they can actually afford to complete their degree at Baylor,” Livingstone said. “We certainly don’t want anyone that starts here to not feel like they can finish, particularly for financial reasons.”
She said the admissions change was driven by data indicating students were leaving with high debt.
“It was affecting our retention rates and graduation rates, and we want to make sure those are high and at the level we think they should be for a place like Baylor,” Livingstone said. “So it was a broader conversation.”
Annual tuition for Baylor students increased from $11,940 to $49,246 between 2000 and 2020. The largest yearly increases happened in 2001, 2002, 2006 and 2012.
The average tuition for private colleges this year is $38,185, according to usnews.com. Baylor’s now sits at $50,232.
In July, Newsweek reported Baylor was number 34 on the list of 50 colleges where parents take out the biggest loans on average. The median loan amount was $46,668, about $100 less than Boston University and about $6,600 more than George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
According to The Wall Street Journal, 37% of Baylor’s scholarship budget last year was awarded based on factors other than financial need, compared to an average of less than 10% for the other schools the paper analyzed.
Livingstone said dividends from the university’s $1.8 billion endowment break down to about $2,500 per student, because of higher enrollment.
“That’s actually a pretty low amount,” Livingstone said.
Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said the percentage of incoming students’ families using the Parent Plus program is on the decline.
The total number of students using the program has increased, but the size of incoming classes has grown faster. In 2017, 13%, or 290 incoming students, used the program, compared to 8%, or 341 incoming students, this year, Fogleman said. She also said the number of incoming students taking out student loans overall dropped from 50% to 35% over the last seven years.
Nathan Alleman, a Baylor associate professor of higher education studies and expert on low-income students, called The Wall Street Journal article “upsetting.” Alleman helped co-found a food pantry for students and works with a low-income student support group that records the amount of debt students graduate with.
He said Baylor University has taken steps to support low-income students in their daily lives on campus, but there has never been a university-wide conversation about what happens when they leave.
“I think that’s part of the problem,” he said.
Alleman said enrollment management consultants supply Baylor with data and directions for how to use aid money to bring in high-income, moderate-performing students who can attend Baylor with only a moderate amount of financial aid.
“The story seems to be that Baylor has chosen to put much less of that aid into helping low-income students than some of our peers have done, and this is the result,” Alleman said.
He said about 12.3% of Baylor students were eligible for Pell grants this year, a rough approximation of how many low-income students are attending the school. He said that rate is low compared to previous years at Baylor and compared to similar institutions.
“I think that’s problematic because of some of the assumptions that we have about what our values and priorities are as an institution,” Alleman said.
Alleman said low-income students are an area of both “attention and neglect” for the university. Low-income students have resources on campus to fall back on, like the food pantry, but the switch from need-blind to need-aware admissions means low-income students are less likely to attend in the first place.
“While that can be used as a way to say ‘hey, we know these are good students and we want to help them come,’ generally what that’s code for in higher ed finance is, ‘We’re going to eliminate students who are solid academically but can’t pay or require a lot of aid to come. They’re straight off the list because they represent a financial liability to the university’” Alleman said.
He said other universities such Washington University in St. Louis have embraced need-blind admissions along with more direct financial aid, so students do not have to rely as much on loans.
“That doesn’t mean they won’t have to borrow money, but it means that we’re going to prioritize the diversity of the student body and the qualifications of students over whether or not they can pay,” Alleman said.
He said Baylor and universities like it are in a tough position when it comes to helping low-income students attend.
About 29% of the school’s operating budget goes toward scholarships, according to Livingstone.
She said the university’s ongoing fundraising campaign, Give Light, created 623 new scholarship funds, including 112 new endowed scholarships created this year that are specifically for high achieving students who need financial help. She said the donors usually have a say in what the scholarship is for, whether it is academic, athletic, or intended for low-income students.
“Certainly we want those to go to academically qualified students that are going to be successful,” Livingstone said.
She said the university instated financial literacy classes for students, where enrollment workers refer students who are struggling financially, and the university works with an outside program that helps students find more scholarships.
“It’s just part of the overall model that we’re continuing to develop and evolve around our financial aid,” Livingstone said. “But how that will play out in terms of the actual dollars will vary depending on the size of the classes and the need profile of an individual class.”
Last year she said the university contacted hundreds of students’ families that had a gap of $5,000 or more between the financial aid offered to them and their total tuition, but all of them still decided to attend the university.
“We’re seeing just so much growing interest. Our applications have gone up every year for the last several years, and I think it’s a sign Baylor is providing something people want in higher education,” Livingstone said.