Many loans for Baylor educations going unpaid, though school has adapted admissions

“I think that’s part of the problem,” he said.

Alleman said enrollment management consultants supply Baylor with data and directions for how to use aid money to bring in high-income, moderate-performing students who can attend Baylor with only a moderate amount of financial aid.

“The story seems to be that Baylor has chosen to put much less of that aid into helping low-income students than some of our peers have done, and this is the result,” Alleman said.

He said about 12.3% of Baylor students were eligible for Pell grants this year, a rough approximation of how many low-income students are attending the school. He said that rate is low compared to previous years at Baylor and compared to similar institutions.

“I think that’s problematic because of some of the assumptions that we have about what our values and priorities are as an institution,” Alleman said.

Alleman said low-income students are an area of both “attention and neglect” for the university. Low-income students have resources on campus to fall back on, like the food pantry, but the switch from need-blind to need-aware admissions means low-income students are less likely to attend in the first place.