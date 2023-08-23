Marlin High School students are expected next week to resume ballgames and other extracurricular activities that school officials sidelined this week because of academic underperformance.

But officials said they hope students will take this week’s lessons to heart.

“Everyone knows what they have to do and I fully expect all the extracurriculars and sports to be back next week,” head football coach Ruben Torres III said Tuesday.

Superintendent Darryl Henson will begin each week this year meeting with principals and coaches to evaluate the prior week’s academic performance according to his standards, including attendance, assignments completed, work turned in and grades posted, Torres said.

If they fall short, the moratorium on before- and after-school activities and competitions will be reinstated, and that time will be rescheduled for study halls and tutorials, officials said.

The school’s new policy does not affect the school-day components of electives such as sports and band.

Henson, who is both Marlin High School principal and Marlin Independent School District superintendent, announced Monday that the high school varsity game against Itasca would be forfeited as part of the decision.

Marlin ISD has been under the authority of the Texas Education Agency since early 2017 after failing state accountability standards for five consecutive years at that time. The state runs the district under a board of appointed managers rather than a locally elected board of trustees.

Last summer the district passed those state standards for the first time in more than a decade, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

The district’s primary commitment remains to academic excellence and the holistic success of students, Henson said in an interview Tuesday. Henson, who joined the district in May 2020, said he wants give all his students the full opportunity to “stay in step” with expectations.

“This is nothing but positive,” Henson said. “There is no negative in providing all our students with the opportunity to reach their full potential in academics.”

The district sets a high standard for everyone, Coach Torres said Tuesday. The superintendent set forth his standards to all the faculty, coaches, administrators, students and parents before the end of the last school year.

“Last week those standards weren’t met in terms of assignments completed and turned in, attendance, and other expectations,” Torres said.

“This is just a bump in the road on the journey to excellence,” Torres said Tuesday noting that the decision to not compete this week should have been a surprise to no one at the high school.

Henson said his faculty know all the students and their capabilities.

“We are going to give all our students the opportunity to achieve their full potential academically,” Henson said.

The Tribune-Herald requested documents Tuesday with details of Henson’s standards but had not received them as of Wednesday afternoon.