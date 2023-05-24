In the week since Marlin High School administrators announced they are delaying graduation to give seniors more time to meet their requirements, a dozen more students have done so.

When the school notified parents about a week ago that graduation would be delayed until next month, five of Marlin's 33 seniors met the requirements to graduate on time, Marlin Independent School District Superintendent Darryl Henson said. By Wednesday, 17 seniors were eligible to graduate, officials said during a mandatory parent meeting.

Henson said there will be a follow-up meeting in the coming weeks where students will find out whether they will graduate. For the students who will not be eligible to graduate, the school will give them clear instruction on what actions are necessary to graduate, Henson said. Many of the students who can benefit from the extra time did not meet graduation requirements "due to attendance or grades," according to a statement from the district.

Henson said the community can wait a week or two to ensure the class of 2023’s diploma is credible.

“That’s my definition of love. That’s my definition of education,” Henson said.

About 100 people were in attendance at the Marlin High School auditorium Wednesday, including administrators, teachers, coaches, security, students, families and reporters. A few of the audience members took videos or went live on Facebook to record the meeting on their phones.

In the first 15 minutes, administrators explained opportunities that are available and what the graduation requirements are. The microphone was then handed over to the audience for a question and answer session that lasted over two hours. After two and a half hours, over half the audience had left. Between each comment, Henson responded on behalf of the high school.

Concerns of the parents, grandparents and students in attendance included not being adequately notified of ineligibility, changes in policy throughout the year, course credits not counting toward graduation and discrepancies in communication from administrators.

The district decided earlier this year to shift to a four-day school week for the coming year, a move officials hope will improve attendance.

"Our shift to a four-day school week is part of our effort to increase bell-to-bell instruction, increase student engagement during days school is in session, and keep absences from infringing on instructional time," Chief Academic Officer Nikisha Edwards said in a statement on the delayed graduation. "High standards serve as a benchmark for quality education and ensure that schools remain accountable for delivering high-quality instruction. We are committed to ensuring these strategic shifts benefits students as intended."

The Texas Education Agency took over Marlin ISD in early 2017, installing an appointed board of managers in place of the district's elected board. The move followed five years of failing state academic standards. The district learned last summer it had passed state accountability ratings for the first time in more than a decade.