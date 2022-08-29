'Mars generation' watches from Baylor as moonshot era returns with Artemis mission

At sunrise Monday, a group of Baylor University astronomy students and professors gathered to watch the test flight of NASA’s first Moon rocket in 50 years: Artemis 1.

Even after the uncrewed launch was scrubbed at the last minute, enthusiasm remained high for a new chapter in crewed spaceflight that will see the first woman and first person of color walk on the Moon.

The astronomy club watch party, included male and female, Black, white, Asian and Latino students, and was organized by club sponsor Barbara Castanheira Endl, a Baylor astrophysicist who is a native of Brazil. The students spoke excitedly about the history and future of human space exploration over coffee and donuts.

“When you see people who look you do amazing things, like land on the Moon, it gives you confidence, too,” said Angelo Garcia, a sophomore from Vallejo, California, minoring in astronomy.

The Artemis program will not only place humans on the Moon but will lay the groundwork for a space station in lunar orbit and, eventually, a lunar base to support missions to Mars.

The next launch attempt could take place as early as Friday but could be delayed until mid-September or later, officials said.

The Baylor students assembled Monday were born decades after the period of 1969 to 1972, in which 12 Apollo astronauts landed on the Moon. All 12 were white men, mostly fighter pilots and scientists.

The next time American astronauts land on the Moon, the roster will look more like America.

The astronaut corps has become increasingly diverse over the years. Guion Bluford, a Black man, flew on the Space Shuttle in 1983, the first of his four missions. Dr. Mae Jamieson, a Black woman, flew on the shuttle in 1992.

Kalpana Chawla, an immigrant from India, flew on the shuttle in 1997 and the final Columbia mission in 2003, which ended in the deaths of all seven crew members.

NASA's goals for Project Artemis include testing the space vehicles, base camp habitation modules and resupply methods that will be used for journeys to Mars, while still close enough to earth for a rescue mission.

The astronomy students spoke enthusiastically about continued crewed exploration missions. Some of the students found inspiration in the opportunities for minorities to conduct moon landings.

Keenan Peet, an astronomy club member from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, said that everyone knows what racial stereotypes are. As a Black man, he said astronauts who look like him give him inspiration.

“We can either live up to the racial stereotypes, or we can reach for success,” Peet said. “Seeing someone who looks like me land on the Moon, shows people that anyone can be successful.”

Other students found inspiration in the continued human journey of exploration.

Stephen Stec, a senior astrophysics major from Conway, South Carolina, noted that some of the greatest achievements in technology and innovation came when people had learn to how travel a very great distance.

“When we had cross oceans, we developed sailing ships and steamships,” Stec said. “When we had to cross continents, we developed Conestoga wagons and railroads. Returning to the Moon and going to Mars will lead to even greater transformation and technology.”

Julia Brouwer, a sophomore astrophysics major from Chaska, Minnesota, echoed Stec’s enthusiasm for the journey to Mars.

“Mars is the next step,” Brouwer said. “We are the Mars generation. I’m very excited to for human exploration of Mars.”

Emily Gnadt, a senior majoring in applied mathematics from Allen, Texas, connected the Artemis mission to the climate crisis.

“If we can learn to live on the Moon and on Mars, then people will see that they need to do more to keep Earth habitable,” Gnadt said.

NASA flight directors early Monday scrubbed the launch of Artemis 1, which was scheduled to be an unmanned test flight of the new Space Launch System rocket and the Orion capsule, with around 40 minutes left on the countdown clock.

When Artemis 1 finally takes off, the SLS launch vehicle will put the Orion capsule into an orbit that will take about six weeks to circle the moon and return to Earth, with a splashdown planned in the Pacific Ocean, according to a NASA statement.

Flight directors scrubbed the launch because of a fuel leak and other problems in one of the engines, according to NASA coverage Monday.

“This is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system, and all those things have to work, and you don’t want to light the candle until it’s ready to go," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during live NASA coverage of the event.

The SLS is the most powerful rocket NASA has ever built, able to lift a greater mass than even the Saturn V, which carried Apollo astronauts in the early Moon landings, according to a NASA statement.

Speaking specifically about launch delays, Nelson said: “It’s just part of the space business and it’s part of, particularly, a test flight.”

Monday's delay presents a similar situation to the first crewed SpaceX Dragon mission in 2020, which didn't fly until the second attempt. Launch delays were also common on the Mercury and Gemini missions in the 1960s and the early space shuttle flights in the 1980s, the Associated Press reported.