Mart ISD sells old campus to Houston firm with vision of adult education

"It's holistic. You can't separate the mind from the body and you can't separate the body from the mind. You can't separate your work from your personal life and your life from your work. They are intermingled. It's a forward-thinking approach. As long as night becomes day, there is the possibility of turning feelings of failure around to positivity. You have not failed until your journey is done. There is always the possibility of turning things around," Taylor said.

Taylor's group, which will be looking to hire 30 to 100 employees, has plans for all the old Mart ISD buildings it is buying. Taylor said the agriculture building especially will be important in the school's agriculture science, food and nutrition programs.

"Eventually, three to five years from now, every single building will be in use," she said.

The school will offer a "hybrid approach" to learning, she said. Some classes will be taught in person, some will be online and some will involve "coaches" who will give individual instruction or in small groups. Five-day seminars in a variety of fields also will be available, she said.