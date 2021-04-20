Mart school bond proposal aided by solar, wind energy tax infusion

"They have always had a lot of pride in being the best, and that is what we are. We try to be the best that we can be. In passing this bond, we are sending the message to this generation of kids and generations to come that we are committed to the youth of our town,” said Rowe, who has missed only three school board meetings in his 28 years on the board.

Early voting started Monday and runs through April 27. The bond issue will be presented to the 1,617 registered voters in the school district in three proposals, Assistant Superintendent Rena Graves said. Voters can approve or reject any or all of the three ballot entries.

The first proposes $12 million in bond money to buy four new school buses at a total of $500,000; and $50,000 to $75,000 to build a new, seven-block sidewalk from Carpenter Street up to J.L. Davis Avenue to get kids walking home out of the street.

Also, the first proposal includes new air conditioning for the 19-year-old elementary school, about $150,000; fencing for the elementary playground area, $4,000; and around $30,000 to upgrade school security with a new swipe-card entry system.