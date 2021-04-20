Mart school bond proposal aided by solar, wind energy tax infusion

Mart school district officials hope to harness the power of the wind and the sun to propel the passage of a proposed $20 million bond issue.
The major selling point for the bond issue, which Mart Independent School District residents will consider on the May 1 ballot, is that the district can fund a variety of major improvements without having to raise taxes, school officials said. Rather than a tax rate increase, the bonds would be paid off over 10 years with tax revenue from the Prairie Hill Wind Farm and the Roseland Solar Farm.
If one or more of the proposals pass, the district's tax rate will remain the same, second-year Mart Superintendent Betsy Burnett said.
"The way school finance works, we don't have a lot of opportunities to update the infrastructure of our district," Burnett said. "So this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make some big-item changes for our students."
The windfall from the wind farm, which stretches from eastern McLennan County to southwestern Limestone County, and the solar farm, between Mart and Riesel, will give Mart school officials the rare opportunity to fund the improvements with no tax-rate increase, said Pete Rowe, Mart school board president for the past 25 years.
"You say bond issue and automatically 20 percent of the people pop up and say, 'We are against it,'" Rowe said. "But we have about as loyal and dedicated a bunch of people in our community that you could find anywhere. They have always put the kids first.
"They have always had a lot of pride in being the best, and that is what we are. We try to be the best that we can be. In passing this bond, we are sending the message to this generation of kids and generations to come that we are committed to the youth of our town,” said Rowe, who has missed only three school board meetings in his 28 years on the board.
Early voting started Monday and runs through April 27. The bond issue will be presented to the 1,617 registered voters in the school district in three proposals, Assistant Superintendent Rena Graves said. Voters can approve or reject any or all of the three ballot entries.
The first proposes $12 million in bond money to buy four new school buses at a total of $500,000; and $50,000 to $75,000 to build a new, seven-block sidewalk from Carpenter Street up to J.L. Davis Avenue to get kids walking home out of the street.
Also, the first proposal includes new air conditioning for the 19-year-old elementary school, about $150,000; fencing for the elementary playground area, $4,000; and around $30,000 to upgrade school security with a new swipe-card entry system.
At the high school, there was not enough money left over to pave all the parking lots when the new school was built to replace the one built in 1929. So funds are proposed to pave the gravel parking lots and also build a permanent transportation building, among other projects.
A second issue proposes spending $5 million in bond money to replace the artificial turf on the football field and to refurbish the track, which presently cannot be used because of its condition.
The third item on the ballot proposes $3 million for upgrades and maintenance on other athletics areas, including the baseball and softball fields and concession stand, Graves said.
"We have some aging facilities that really need some updates," Burnett said. "The needs of the school district have changed over the years. Things aren't built to last as long, and repairs need to be made. This bond issue will encompass every department of the school, from band to athletics, elementary security to technology. There is not one department that will not benefit from this."
Rowe said a committee headed by Bethany Williams is working hard to spread the word of the bond issue throughout the eastern McLennan County community of 2,400.
"It’s a one-time opportunity for us to upgrade our facilities to be the very best for our children. That is what a board member should be concerned with — what is best for the kids," Rowe said.